Launceston-based JCP youth program wins $100,000 MyState grant

A Launceston-based youth intervention program has emerged as the biggest winner in this year's round of grants from the MyState Foundation.
JCP Youth was awarded $100,000 over two years, which will be used to help fund a new program to equip young people aged 11 - 17 with skills, resilience, and positive habits.
JCP Youth executive director Will Smith said JCP works with "vulnerable" young people that are either already involved in the youth justice system or are at "high risk" of becoming involved in it.
"We run intensive case management programs over a long and sustainable period of time, in order to transform their life back into positive community engagement," Mr Smith said.
He said there is tremendous demand for JCP's services - 162 youth participants have been recommended to the program but are on a waiting list to enter.
The program presently has capacity for 62 participants, but this could change with additional funding, he said.
One successful program participant was 18 year-old Obsa Shafee, who entered the program five years ago as an Egyptian refugee with limited English skills.
"I started off not speaking any English, not knowing what I wanted to do, not wanting to go to school and things like that," he said.
"Joining the program sort of helped me figure out who I was, gain some values and morals and it's had a lot of benefits to it as well."
Other MyState Foundation 2024 grant recipients included babies and children's charity Tassie Mums ($49500), Colony 47's jumpstart program ($15600) and Launceston PCYC's Mobile Activity Centre ($4549).
MyState Bank chief executive Brett Morgan said the "record" foundation funding of $220,000 this year "would benefit many young Tasmanians".
"This year we're pleased to extend our contribution to community partnerships, increasing our support over a two-year period to organisations focused on connecting young people and their families to their community and improving educational outcomes in Tasmania," Mr Morgan said.
"The assistance comes at a time when many organisations are experiencing increased demand, reduced donations and financial pressures."
Foundation chairman Bob Gordon said: "This year's grants and partnerships are particularly timely and will support worthy organisations and the transformative work they do every day to improve the lives of young people across Tasmania."
Over the past two decades, the MyState Foundation has awarded more than $2.7 million in grants to 167 Tasmanian not-for-profit organisations, supporting over 385 initiatives.
