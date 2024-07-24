The Examiner
'Get a grip': Health Minister says emergency call-out for nurses 'fine'

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 24 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 3:54pm
Health Minister Guy Barnett says there is nothing unusual about nurses from Hobart being called upon at short notice to do shifts in Launceston.
Health Minister Guy Barnett says it is "perfectly fine" for Hobart-based nurses to be called upon to help out an under-staffed emergency department in the Launceston General Hospital when needed.

