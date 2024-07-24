'Get a grip': Health Minister says emergency call-out for nurses 'fine'

Health Minister Guy Barnett says it is "perfectly fine" for Hobart-based nurses to be called upon to help out an under-staffed emergency department in the Launceston General Hospital when needed.
An urgent call was made by text message to Hobart nurses over the weekend to fill shifts at the LGH over the weekend due to unplanned leave associated with illness.
The text message said that all expenses for the trip would be covered and that shifts at the Royal Hobart Hospital must not be affected.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation state secretary Emily Shepherd said nursing staff from Hobart were still working at the LGH following the weekend call-out to cover shifts.
"We understand that on some of the shifts where there should be up to 24 staff rostered, there were actually only 12 staff rostered to work," she said.
"These are clearly significant unsafe staffing levels."
Ms Shepherd said while it was not unheard of for staff to be asked to work in other regions, as was the case at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tasmania, it was "certainly unusual".
"It is not sustainable to be calling on staff from other regions to pick up shifts South or North or vice versa," she said.
"In the longer term, this will have detrimental impacts because those staff will become burnt out, and we are already seeing even more nursing staff reducing hours just because they can't maintain their own health and wellbeing.
"Of course, that exacerbates the vacancy levels."
Mr Barnett said it was "eminently sensible and totally reasonable" for one public hospital to put a call-out for assistance from another public hospital.
"I think it's very clear that it's team Tasmania at work; we have one health system in Tasmania," he said.
"Having a nurse who is based in Hobart, from time to time and when required, working in Launceston is totally fine.
"Let's get a grip of ourselves."
Labor's health spokeswoman Ella Haddad said the SOS message was evidence that the health service could not deal with future budget cuts.
"Calls like this are only necessary after a decade of the Liberal's mismanagement of the health system, which has left hospitals desperately understaffed - forcing them to shell out for last minute, costly expenses trips like this, to desperately cover shifts," she said.
Australian Medical Association state president Michael Lumsden-Steel has previously said working in the LGH's emergency department was like working in a "warzone".
