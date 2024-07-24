Georgia has tried three times and fallen short. She hopes Paris changes that

As she prepares for her third Olympic Games, Georgia Baker is more determined than ever before.
A triple champion in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Olympic success has eluded the 29-year-old Perth product who has dealt with injury and illness in Rio and Tokyo respectively.
And with the hopeful eyes of the Tasmanian community watching on, the track cyclist has found herself feeling far more comfortable in the French capital.
"I love Paris actually and I've had a lot of good memories, especially in the velodrome here so I'm definitely looking forward to it," Baker said.
The former Perth Primary School student admitted she hoped all her bad luck was behind her.
"Third time's the charm," she said with a laugh.
"I think I've learned lots as well, I was only really 20-21 years old when I was an athlete at Rio and I've definitely changed as a person but also as a cyclist and I've definitely learned something big from each Olympic Games.
"I'm hoping that this time around, it'll all fall into place."
Though she is feeling "more relaxed" than in previous lead-ins, Baker said that did not mean there was not as much pressure to perform, rather the opposite.
"I feel like it's a more (pressure) because obviously you just want to perform the best you can and I look at the events as so different," she said.
"I have three opportunities to hopefully take away a gold medal and perform really well ... so I feel like in a way there's more pressure on events where I have my teammates because I need to support them and I want to make sure I'm going the best I can for them as well."
The 2022 Tasmanian Athlete of the Year reflected on her time in Birmingham as literally gold-standard for her and the rest of the team.
Attempting to replicate their preparation for Paris, the team has brought in a familiar face for Baker - Tasmanian Institute of Sport head coach Matt Gilmore.
It is the latest coming together between coach and athlete, in a relationship that Baker said has been fundamental to her career.
"If I wasn't supported by the TIS I don't really know where I'd be," she said.
"They've really helped in all aspects of my life. I think that's huge for an athlete, but they also care about the person."
It seems natural that a Baker would be having the time of their life in Paris.
But in this instance, it has little to do with croissants and baguettes.
In fact, Baker's love story is not even specifically about the city, rather the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.
"Unfortunately the velodrome is a fair way away from the Eiffel Tower," she laughed.
"I've just had great memories of really good races for the last four or five years where we've had world cups and other races there.
"I also just love the track, I think it's a super fast track, it's in really nice shape, and so apart from the Launceston Silverdome it would probably be my favourite."
With her omnium, madison and team pursuit events not beginning until the second week, Baker said her off-track time will largely be spent watching her fellow Olympic athletes.
"I love the Olympics, I've been watching them since I was a kid, so I'll be supporting where I can and watching it as much as I can," she said.
"I think that just makes it even more inspiring when you see not only Tasmanians but Australians and even people from other countries doing cool stuff."
