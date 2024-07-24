Zero-carbon mining: The next step for lithium mining in Tasmania?

A lithium-mining project spanning 80 kilometres in the state's East will be powered by its own geothermal electricity, with excess power sold to the National Electricity Market.
The project from Direct Lithium, called the Lemont GeoLithium project, aims to develop a direct geothermal lithium extraction and power operation in Tasmania.
Direct Lithium executive chair John Bishop presented the science behind the project at the annual Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council (TMEC) conference at the Launceston Country Club on July 24.
"With GeoLithium we drill a deep hole about five kilometres deep and from that depth, we extract a hot brine - or hot salty water," Dr Bishop said.
"We then take the energy out of that hot salty water and generate electricity using standard turbines.
"Before we reinject the cool brine, there will be a number of elements and metals in the brine, and the lithium is the one that we're particularly interested in.
"There's not a lot of it, but we can extract that quite cheaply and make a high-purity lithium salt."
Critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, graphite and rare-earth elements are used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines, and demand for the minerals has doubled over five years.
A recent CSIRO report, Minerals to Materials, stated Australia was uniquely placed to play a significant role in the industry due to its rich mineral resources, institutions and active research sector.
"It's potentially a very large project," Dr Bishop said.
"We potentially can generate a significant amount of electricity and significantly produce quite a large amount of lithium."
He said geothermal electricity had the smallest carbon footprint of all generators.
"It's a small generating hub - it's on 24/7 and doesn't vary with the weather or climate, it does what it does and does it for decades," he said.
"There are over 600 geothermal plants in the world, so it's not something new.
"But there isn't one working in Australia at the moment so when we do it, it will be one of the first."
