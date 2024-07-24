Driving to distraction: Young Aussies admit to using mobiles while driving

A national survey has found young Australian drivers have no problem with using mobile phones while driving.
Tasmania has the lowest penalties in Australia for such an offence.
A survey conducted by one of Australia's biggest insurers has shown that as many as one in five young Australians aged 18 to 37 drivers have used their mobile devices while behind the wheel.
Budget Direct Car Insurance recently surveyed 1,000 Aussies aged 18 and older about distracted driving to understand behaviours and attitudes better.
Of those who participated, the majority said tougher penalties were the most effective way of deterring people from handling their phones while on the road.
Safety experts say glancing away from the road for just two seconds at 60 km/h means the driver is driving blind for 33 metres.
Research shows road users are ten times more likely to crash if texting, browsing or emailing while driving. A driver's reaction time when distracted is comparable to a drunk driver with a blood alcohol reading between 0.07 and 0.107.
In the three years to 2023, the percentage of respondents who said a fine exceeding $1,000 would stop them from texting and driving has more than doubled.
The respondents said they were more likely to be comfortable driving with their phones because they felt "safe and capable" of doing so.
Those surveyed in Queensland were the most likely state or territory in Australia to say that tougher penalties for mobile phone laws would be the most effective deterrent for people texting and driving.
Queenslanders also copped the biggest penalties per state, with a fine costing $1,161 and 4 demerit points.
Those in Western Australia had the second highest penalty at fines ranging from $500-$1,000 and 3-4 demerit points, with the rest of the country ranging from $600 fines and 3-5 demerit points.
Tasmania had the lowest penalties at $390 for a fine and three demerit points.
On average, in Queensland, 29 people are killed, and more than 1,200 are seriously injured each year due to distracted driving.
The percentage of respondents who said they could confidently drive using their device has increased since 2018 and 2020.
Respondents said the two most common ways they had used their mobile phones while driving were changing a song on a playlist and checking their phones while stopped at traffic lights.
Even if the device is mounted, drivers are still prohibited from scrolling or entering any information into their phones other than using voice control.
Despite these alarming statistics, a third of respondents were aware of the risks involved, stating that they believed texting and driving was the most likely factor in road fatalities.
Respondents aged between 58 and 75 were the least confident to use their phones while driving.
Tasmania Police reminded drivers in early 2024 that it is illegal to:
