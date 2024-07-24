Police find man's body during search for overdue bushwalker

A missing bushwalker has been found dead after falling from a height in Tasmania's south-west.
Police located the body of a 27-year-old New Zealand man at 10am on Wednesday, July 24, at the Eastern Arthur Range.
It's believed the man fell while in the vicinity of Federation Peak.
A search operation for the 27-year-old was sparked on Monday afternoon after a friend of the man alerted police he had not heard from him over the weekend as planned.
"He had been planning to finish the Eastern Arthur Range Traverse near West Picton Road on Saturday or Sunday, after setting off from the Huon River Campground last Tuesday," Inspector Colin Riley said.
"Initial checks were undertaken on Monday afternoon, before a search operation involving multiple ground crews and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was launched yesterday morning."
The man's body was located near Federation Peak.
"The retrieval of the man will require both ground and aerial resources and it is expected to take some days for emergency service personnel to safely undertake this due to the terrain and weather conditions," Inspector Riley said.
"Our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner."
