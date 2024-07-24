The Examiner
'We view a rural upbringing as a strength, not a liability': 2024 Power Trip

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
July 25 2024 - 9:30am
Nikki Howard and Hayley Carpenter were successful applicantsfr the Country to Canberra Power Trip in 2023. Picture supplied
Nikki Howard and Hayley Carpenter were successful applicantsfr the Country to Canberra Power Trip in 2023. Picture supplied

The tenth Country to Canberra leadership competition has launched, offering Tasmania's up and coming rural leaders the chance to win a five-day "Power Trip" to the nation's capital.

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

