'We view a rural upbringing as a strength, not a liability': 2024 Power Trip

The tenth Country to Canberra leadership competition has launched, offering Tasmania's up and coming rural leaders the chance to win a five-day "Power Trip" to the nation's capital.
The trip was designed to facilitate the nation's young women and non-binary people in years 10-12 to reach their full leadership potential.
This year applicants will draw on their own experience to answer the question of, 'You can't be what you can't see. How do women and non-binary leaders in your community inspire you to make change?'
Don College student Nikki Howard said she endeavoured on the trip in November after a successful application in year 11.
"We networked with politicians, chief executive officers and really important leaders - it was a great way to expand on our networking and communication skills," Ms Howard said.
"We experienced things that people from regional and rural communities, such as Devonport, don't get to experience in everyday life."
Ms Howard said the trip also offered workshops about leadership and financial literacy.
"These opportunities are really lacking in regional communities ... so I really appreciated gaining so many skills that I got to bring back to my community," she said.
"I encourage anyone in years 10 -12 to put their hand up and apply.
"Even if you don't get selected, your work gets published on the website if you're in the top 40 entries - which is absolutely amazing in itself."
Ms Howard said the Country to Canberra was a highly valuable organisation.
"It's so so important that we learn these networking skill and communications to take into your careers," she said.
"At the end of the day we have to understand that having people from all different backgrounds and geographic diversities at the table, making decisions is so important."
Don College student Hayley Carpenter grew up in Spreyton and was also a 2023 winner, she said the trip allowed her to find herself and advocate for what she believed in.
"Country to Canberra helped me find myself. I feel prepared to advocate for the issues that I believe are impacting young rural women and non-binary people," Ms Carpenter said.
"... I have networked with inspiring people who will be able to support me in my future career."
Country to Canberra chief executive officer Pauline Siteaud said a decade on, the focus still remained on young women and non-binary people in rural communities.
"At Country to Canberra, we view a rural upbringing as a strength, not a liability," Ms Siteaud said.
"We know regional Australia is filled with inspiring and legacy-building leaders.
"We want entrants to reflect on how the leaders who have paved the way have inspired them in their leadership journey."
Eligible students must apply by Friday, 16 August.
