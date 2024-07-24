Launceston couple's court win over plastic surgery clinic developer

A Launceston couple have landed a legal blow in their marathon battle against the development of a medical centre near their home in Elphin Road.
Peter and Maureen Gillard live adjacent to 108 Elphin Road, where developer Craig Webb Pty Ltd is proposing to turn a house into a specialist plastic surgery clinic.
The couple, who say the development would infringe on their privacy and cause traffic problems, in January appealed an earlier court decision permitting the development.
The Supreme Court last week ruled in their favour.
In a July 19 decision, Supreme Court Chief Justice Alan Blow ordered that last year's TASCAT decision be set aside.
The Launceston City Council initially denied the proposal in 2022 on the basis that it would create traffic issues and affect Elphin Road's character.
The council later withdrew its opposition, subject to conditions.
The Gillards continued to oppose the development alone, and took the case to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT) last year.
The couple then appealed to Tasmania's highest court, and were granted a hearing in January this year.
In their appeal, the lawyers for the Gillards argued that TASCAT made an error when it determined that testimony from two experts as to whether the development would breach zoning regulations was 'irrelevant'.
Justice Blow agreed.
"The tribunal concluded ... that it was unnecessary to determine whether the evidence of one expert or the other was to be preferred because that evidence was irrelevant," the judge wrote in his reasons for decision.
"For the reasons I have stated, it erred in law by treating that evidence as irrelevant."
He ordered that the case be returned to the tribunal "for reconsideration".
According to records of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, Craig Webb Pty Ltd, owned by Ashley Thomson, is the developer behind the medical centre proposal.
Ms Thomson is listed as co-owner of the CPR Surgery clinic, a specialist plastic surgery centre in Wellington Street, along with Dr Michael Thomson.
The clinic has been contacted for comment.
The Gillards were unable to be contacted.
The proposed medical centre would be a small practice including two doctors providing consultations to patients following plastic and reconstructive surgeries.
Its hours of operations would be Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.
If approved, the project would see alterations to the 1905-built home, including construction of a seven-car parking area and an extension to the house's rear.
In the January hearing, counsel for developer Craig Webb Pty Ltd, Nathan Street, told the Supreme Court there had been no error in law in last year's TASCAT decision.
He said if the appellant's case were upheld, it would "introduce a significant level of uncertainty into the planning scheme".
In his submission to the Supreme Court at the same hearing, counsel for Peter Gillard, Anthony Spence, argued that the TASCAT's planning division erred in its decision permitting the development.
Under the Launceston Interim Planning Act 2015, authorities have the discretion to refuse or permit developments if the use is classed as "discretionary".
Mr Spence argued that TASCAT made a legal error by determining that the property's use as a medical centre was discretionary, and ought to have been refused.
The Gillards have also claimed that the medical business would reduce their privacy.
The case will now be relisted in the TASCAT.
