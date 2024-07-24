A chance of life: New app alerts about nearby heart attack emergencies

Tasmanians will soon have a chance to download a new phone app that enables them to intervene in emergency medical situations nearby and potentially save lives.
The GoodSAM phone app, which is now being rolled out by Ambulance Tasmania, is linked in to Triple Zero calls, and it can alert app users when someone nearby has made a cardiac arrest emergency call.
The app provides a map with the location of the patient as well as the closest publicly-available defibrillator.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the initiative will save lives.
"We know how important it is, for every one minute delay in getting a defibrillator to a Tasmanian that needs it will decrease by 10 per cent their chances of survival," Mr Barnett said.
Mr Barnett said Tasmania's collaboration with GoodSAM combined with government's efforts to boost the numbers of publicly available automated defibrillators across the state.
"We have already rolled out 380 of those across the state... we are now rolling out another 180," he said.
Tim Makrides, of Ambulance Tasmania, said the more Tasmanians that sign up to use the app, the more lives that could be saved.
"Getting this app up and running isn't enough, we want people to sign up and use the app as well," he said.
He said the app's radius of activation for users was five kilometres in rural areas, and 300 metres in urban areas.
The app provides the location of the patient in need, but it also tracks nearby app users responding, as well as the location of any nearby defibrillators.
Mr Makrides said this could potentially allow an app user to immediately respond to a patient in an emergency, while another user simultaneously collects the closest defibrillator and brings it to the patient in need.
"If there's a defibrillator on the way it will notify you or ask you to go and pick that up, and if you elect to do that, you can swing by and pick that up," he said.
The app allows organisations that have a defibrillator to register with the app.
He said app users must be 18 years of age or over, but otherwise do not need any other qualifications.
"That's the great thing about the app - you don't need to be a qualified first aider to use it, you just have to be 18 years old or older and willing to help out in an emergency," Mr Makrides said.
Claremont RSL's Rob Higgins said a life was saved recently by the club's defibrillator.
