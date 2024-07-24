The Examiner's Tasmanian guide for the Paris Games

Sport's biggest festival is upon us with the world's athletes converging on Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.
While we will all be barracking with coffees in hand in the early hours of the morning, The Examiner has put together a list of all the Tasmanians (in birth and in spirit) competing in the French capital so you know which days you need to brace the winter chill.
Age: 23
Where from: Launceston
Discipline: Swimming, freestyle
Previous Olympics: Tokyo 2021 (400m, 200m both gold, 800m silver)
Events/days: Saturday, July 27 - Sunday, August 4
Finals: 400m (July 28, 4.55am), 200m (July 30, 5.48am), 4x200m (August 2, 5.48am), 800m (August 4, 5.09am)
Bio: The former Riverside Aquatic Club and St Patrick's College student relocated to Queensland in 2015. She took the world by storm at her debut Olympics with four medals and a famous 400-metre comeback win against American Katie Ledecky. Enters this campaign as one of the nation's prominent medal hopes.
Age: 37
Where from: Hobart
Discipline: Hockey
Previous Olympics: Beijing 2008 (bronze), London 2012 (bronze), Rio 2016, Tokyo 2021 (silver)
Events/days: Saturday, July 27 - Friday, August 9
Bio: A chance to be a flag-bearer given the milestones he will reach this Olympics. Ockenden will notch his 450-game milestone at his fifth Games. He will be keen to go one better after a silver-medal finish in Tokyo following a penalty shootout loss to Belgium. Hobart's Maddi Brooks, 19, is a travelling reserve for the women's team.
Age: 29
Where from: Perth, Tas
Discipline: Track cyclist
Previous Olympics: Rio 2016, Tokyo 2021
Events/days: Omnium, madison and team pursuit. Wednesday, August 7 - Sunday, August 11
Bio: Entering her third Olympics, the Commonwealth Games triple champion is hoping luck will be on her side in Paris as she takes to a track which she described as her second-favourite, behind the Silverdome.
Age: 27
Where from: Hobart
Discipline: Track and field
Previous Olympics: Debut
Events/days: 4x100m sprint. Thursday, August 8 - Saturday, August 10
Bio: In career-best form, Despard is currently Australia's fastest sprinter but will be reliant on his tight bond with his sprint partners in the famed 4x100m race.
Age: 29
Where from: King Island
Discipline: Track and field
Previous Olympics: Tokyo 2021
Events/days: 1500m and 5000m. Friday, August 2 - Sunday, August 11
Bio: Born in Launceston, the King Island-raised middle-distance runner finished seventh in the final of 1500m event in Tokyo and has the title of being a hero for The Examiner's Brian Allen.
Age: 27
Where from: Hobart
Discipline: Basketball
Previous Olympics: Tokyo 2021
Events/days: Monday, July 29 - Sunday, July 11
Bio: Daughter of the Tasmania JackJumpers' chief operating officer Darren Smith, Alanna lives in the United States where she plays for WNBA club Minnesota Lynx. Marianna Tolo (Opals) and Lauren Mansfield (3x3 basketball, Gangurrus) will be there as Launceston Tornadoes representatives.
Age: 21
Where from: Carlton, Tas
Discipline: Swimming, freestyle
Previous Olympics: Debut
Events/days: Sunday, July 28 - Wednesday, July 31
Finals: 200m (July 30, 4.43am), 4x200m (July 31, 5.59am)
Bio: Hailing from Hobart Aquatic Club, Giuliani won the 200m freestyle at the Australian swimming trials after exploding down the final 50m to win in 1:45.83 minutes.
Age 29
Where from: Hobart
Discipline: Hockey
Previous Olympics: Tokyo 2021 (silver)
Events/days: Saturday, July 27 - Friday, August 9
Bio: Among the more experienced Kookaburras, the defender made his Olympic debut in Tokyo. He was part of Australia's Commonwealth Games gold-medal winning team in Birmingham in 2022.
Age: 37
Where from: Melbourne, lives in Hobart
Discipline: Rowing, women's eights
Previous Olympics: Tokyo 2021
Events/days: Monday, July 29 - Saturday, August 3
Final: August 3, 6.50pm
Bio: A two-time world champion with the women's four, Hawe is chasing her first Olympic medal. She splits her time living in Penrith, NSW, and Hobart and competes for the Huon Rowing Club. The Aussies finished fifth in the women's eight final in Tokyo.
Age: 28
Where from: NSW
Discipline: Basketball
Previous Olympics: Debut
Events/days: Saturday, July 27 - Sunday, August 11
Bio: One of two honorary Tasmanians for the next few weeks, McVeigh embodies the Tasmanian spirit of succeeding through adversity. The NBL championship series MVP has recently signed with NBA club Houston Rockets.
Age: 26
Where from: QLD
Discipline: Basketball
Previous Olympics: Debut
Events/days: Saturday, July 27 - Sunday, August 11
Bio: The second honorary Tasmanian, Magnay helped guide the JackJumpers to a famous title that united the state, and will be hoping to unite Australia with the Boomers.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.