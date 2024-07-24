Diversions in place after two-vehicle crash near Hadspen

Diversions are in place on another Northern Tasmanian road, this time at Hadspen.
Police and emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illawarra Road and Meander Valley Road.
The crash was reported by Tasmania Police at 2.15pm on July 24, and a statement said the details of any injuries were unknown at that time.
Traffic is being redirected at Entally Road and Meander Valley Road, and motorists are urged to avoid the area while emergency service workers do their jobs.
A powerline has fallen near the intersection of Cimitiere Street and Tamar Street in Launceston.
As of 1pm TasNetworks workers were at the scene to rectify the issue.
Police officers were on hand directing traffic, and pedestrians were urged to avoid the area due to safety considerations.
The intersection was reopened by 1.13pm, however TasNetworks personnel remained at the scene.
Three people, one a child, were hospitalised after a three-vehicle crash at Ravenswood.
The Lambert Street crash was reported shortly after 11.30am, and cleared by emergency service workers just over an hour later.
A Tasmania Police spokeswoman said two adults and a small child were taken to hospital after the crash however none had life-threatening injuries.
Diversions were in place onto Ravenswood Road from Lambert and Trethewie Streets while first responders worked.
