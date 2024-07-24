Mountain bike trail shuttle owner guilty of driving under the influence

The owner of a mountain bike shuttle business will spend a long time off the road after driving nearly five times over the limit.
Joshua James Cox, 45, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit and driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 24.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate told the court the Winnaleah man got behind the wheel about 10.55pm on November 25, 2023, after spending the evening at the Dorset Hotel in Derby.
Cox only made it 350 metres along Main Street before he veered over to the right of the road and hit a parked Holden Commodore, and his vehicle came to rest on the footpath.
Ms Woodgate told the court Cox was taken to the Launceston General Hospital after the crash, and a subsequent blood test returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.245.
The legal blood alcohol limit is 0.05.
Defence lawyer Mark Doyle said Cox, who owned a company that shuttled mountain bike riders to trails around Derby, realised he was "enormously lucky" to not have hurt himself or others.
"He is grateful to have not caused injury or death to other road users," Mr Doyle said.
"This was entirely out of character for him."
Mr Doyle said Cox was "significantly embarrassed" by the incident, and despite putting his business in a "very difficult position" he accepted that was a result of his own actions.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Cox had no prior offending, however the actions that brought him before the court constituted a "very serious episode".
"This was effectively five times the legal limit," Mr Brown said.
"It was a grossly high reading and you were heavily intoxicated."
The magistrate acknowledged the costs to Cox's business were significant and amounted to extra-curial punishment, however his behaviour was "just so far off what's acceptable" in 2023 and 2024.
Mr Brown dismissed the driving while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit charge, as it was subsumed into the more-serious driving under the influence charge.
He fined Cox $1500, and disqualified him from driving for 15 months.
