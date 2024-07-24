The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Mountain bike trail shuttle owner guilty of driving under the influence

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 24 2024 - 2:57pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Winnaleah man pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in the Launceston Magistrates Court after crashing into a parked car while nearly five times the legal limit. File picture by Craig George
A Winnaleah man pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in the Launceston Magistrates Court after crashing into a parked car while nearly five times the legal limit. File picture by Craig George

The owner of a mountain bike shuttle business will spend a long time off the road after driving nearly five times over the limit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.