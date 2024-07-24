'It's time for action': TASCAHRD urges people to get tested for hepatitis

Since antivirals became available in 2016, Tasmania has led the charge with the highest treatment rate of hepatitis C in Australia - but nearly 2000 people are left untreated.
According to Tasmanian Council on Aids, Hepatitis and Related Diseases (TASCAHRD) 2815 people are living with hepatitis B or C in the state.
To promote the importance of getting tested, Launceston Town Hall will be glowing green on Sunday, July 28 for World Hepatitis Day.
According to the World Health Organisation hepatitis B and C were the most prevalent blood-borne illness in Australia, and viral hepatitis was the second leading cause of death from infectious disease in the world.
But chief executive of TASCAHRD Cameron Brown said more needed to be done to meet the global goal to eliminate hepatitis B and C by 2030.
"Around 1,162 Tasmanians are still living with chronic hepatitis B and about 1,621 Tasmanians live with hepatitis C which has not yet been cured," Mr Brown said.
"This puts them at increased risk of liver disease and liver cancer."
Mr Brown urged people to be tested for the illness to ensure they can be treated if results are positive.
"They shouldn't have to live with that risk when treatment is available," Mr Brown said.
"Hepatitis B has effective treatment and a vaccine and hepatitis C has a cure and is preventable.
"But we can't help people if they don't know they have hepatitis ... knowing your status is the first step.
"It's time for action - ask your doctor for a blood test."
Mr Brown said TASCAHRD played a "critical role" in achieving the 2030 elimination goal.
"We have the tools to achieve this now, but we need to get them to the people who need them," he said.
"TASCAHRD plays a critical role in accessing communities because of our local knowledge and experience in breaking down the barriers that stop people from seeking treatment."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.