'It's time for action': TASCAHRD urges people to get tested for hepatitis

By Saree Salter
July 24 2024 - 1:00pm
Hepatitis nurse Jeanette Tibbs performing a FibroScan, a quick and painless way to measure the stiffness of the liver to treat and manage hepatitis B and C without invasive liver biopsies. Picture supplied
Hepatitis nurse Jeanette Tibbs performing a FibroScan, a quick and painless way to measure the stiffness of the liver to treat and manage hepatitis B and C without invasive liver biopsies. Picture supplied

Since antivirals became available in 2016, Tasmania has led the charge with the highest treatment rate of hepatitis C in Australia - but nearly 2000 people are left untreated.

