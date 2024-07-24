Tasmania's demographic is changing - should we be concerned?

Tasmania's "unprecedented" demographic change has profound long-term implications for the state, workforce demographer Lisa Denny says.
Speaking at the annual Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council (TMEC) conference, Dr Denny provided insight into Tasmanian labour markets, the labour force and what's currently happening in terms of challenges and labour shortages for the state.
"Tasmania does not have a workforce demand issue, it has a workforce supply issue which will continue into the future," Dr Denny said.
"It's very complex - the relationship between education and training, and the types of jobs that we have available in the state impact on whether or not people can stay here.
"Young people do leave for opportunities elsewhere, whether that be education and training, employment or just to experience something different than what Tasmania offers."
And while Tasmania continues to suffer from brain drain, the state does experience a "brain gain", according to Dr Denny.
"The people that move here are highly educated - my study shows people that move here between the ages of 20 and 64 actually have a bachelor's degree or higher," Dr Denny said.
"But over a quarter of them aren't actually working in the workforce.
"While we see migration as one of the solutions to our skilled labour shortages, people that are moving here, while they're highly educated, are not necessarily working in the Tasmanian workforce.
Earlier in July, the state government outlined a plan to keep more young Tasmanians in the state and attract their peers to the island.
The Tasmanian Population Policy plans to deliver initiatives in three key policy priorities: livability, sustainability and people and skills.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government was focused on building the cities and towns needed for growing families and developing the workforce required to grow the state's skills base.
Dr Denny said it was important to focus on population retention.
"We have a real issue at the moment of losing people from Tasmania to interstate - we've had the highest interstate migration loss in 2023 than we have had since 1998," Dr Denny said.
"We had a loss of just over 3000 people for the year and we have net losses in all age groups from zero to 49 years of age.
"We're losing working age people, but also reproducing age people to other places in Australia ... we really need to understand better why people are leaving Tasmania."
Dr Denny said a greater understanding of what's causing the labour shortage problems was needed, and the current solutions may not cut it.
"Any solutions that we come up with may not actually be addressing the cause," Dr Denny said.
"The more we know and understand the problems we are facing and their causes, the more informed and effective a response can be."
