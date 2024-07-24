Can you help in the global search for missing person Céline Cremer?

Tasmanians and the global public can now help search the rainforest at Philosopher Falls where missing Belgian tourist Céline Cremer disappeared.
Thousands of drone-captured aerial photographs of the last known location of Ms Cremer have been uploaded to an interactive website specifically designed for citizen participation in long-term missing person cases.
Users can zoom-in on each photograph to search for possible clues, drop pins on images of interest, and make comments on items that have captured their attention.
Any image flagged by the public is reviewed by criminologist drone-expert Daniel Wood, whose technological search methods helped find the remains of long-term missing person Corey O'Connell in Western Australia last year.
Ms Cremer was last seen at Waratah in North-West Tasmania on June 17 last year.
She is believed to have gone for a solo trek at the nearby Philosopher Falls, where she walked off-track and became lost in the dense rainforests, perishing in the freezing conditions.
An extensive police search failed to find any trace of the then-31-year-old, so her family sought the skills of private investigator Ken Gamble and Working Drones Australia founder Daniel Wood.
Mr Wood, who undertook a drone mission in the Philosopher Falls region earlier this year, has now released up to 5,000 images of Ms Cremer's last known GPS location that was sourced from her mobile phone Google account.
He said the high-resolution images were taken in the 500 metre radius of the last Google location ping, which is in close proximity to Philosopher Falls, North-West of the actual waterfall.
"It is deep within the forest," he said.
A first glance the photographs only reveal the tops of trees, but Mr Wood said the high resolution images and zoom-in functions allow for in-depth searches of the canopy undergrowth.
"Each image has a very high overlap so that the next image might be 80 per cent of the prior image and only contains 20 per cent new image," Mr Wood said.
"But it is that overlap that allows you to see more of the ground. So even if you see, say, five per cent of the ground in each image, the overlap allows you to see a great deal more."
The images can be viewed here.
Mr Wood said this method had been used to find articles such as clothing and backpacks, as well as human bones.
For instance, in the successful digital search for Corey O'Donnell, an online searcher had marked what they thought might have been kangaroo bones in a photograph.
It was reportedly in an area within 400 metres of where Corey's car had been left, where ground searches had come within 10 metres of.
Mr Wood said the gratitude he experienced from the families of missing persons in his voluntary work was hugely rewarding.
He said even if a search is unsuccessful, it helped families to do everything possible to help find a loved one.
"You are stepping into their life and their trauma, and any assistance that you do provide is repaid in friendship and kindness 100-times over," Mr Wood said.
"But finding a long-term missing person is the ultimate goal."
