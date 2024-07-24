Boys forced to feed Tassie Devils, girls 'more damaged' than previously

Girl and boys sent to live at state-run children's homes in Tasmania over several decades are being urged to share their stories of physical and sexual abuse.
Lawyers say recent changes to laws make it easier to claim compensation.
Historical abuse claims at state-run homes include children being forced to feed a cage of Tasmanian Devils, bed-wetters being hosed-down and publicly ridiculed, and non-swimmers being pushed into pools and almost drowning.
The Weeroona Girls' Training Centre, which was located at Latrobe between 1959 until 1979, is one of four institutions included in a recent legal call out to victim survivors of sexual and physical abuse.
The Ashley Home for Boys at Deloraine, Wybra Hall at Mangalore, and Kennerley Children's Home, are also included in the call-out.
Canberra law firm Maliganis Edwards Johnson has offered to speak to former attendees of the homes, including those who were victims of child sexual or physical abuse, or their families, noting recent changes to laws that make it "easier for survivors to seek compensation".
The call-out extended to former employees, community members who might have any related information, and those who may have already received compensation.
One former resident of Weerona has said that most girls left the home 'more damaged than when they went in', while a former employee told The Examiner in 1973 that girls were treated atrociously.
Up to 14 former residents of Weerona spoke-out as part of a 2004 Tasmanian Ombudsman report into state-care abuse, with some alleging rape and other sexual abuse by management.
"Claimants have told how they were physically abused by being struck with a cane, broom handle, piece of wood or fist and of being dragged by the hair," the report said.
"The girls were forced to perform manual labour which some considered to be excessive."
More than 30 former residents of the Ashley Home For Boys, and more than 40 claimants of Wybra Hall, came forward for the 2004 Ombudsman review with various abuse claims.
This included emotional abuse at Ashley, where, according to claimants, "boys who had wet their beds overnight were 'belted' and then lined up in front of all the other boys in the dining room and called names in front of everyone".
It also included child labour, which included feeding a cage of Tasmanian devils and polishing floors with toothbrushes at Wybra Hall.
"Several of the claimants described their fear when made to clean out the devil cage. One boy would have to keep the animals at bay whilst another cleaned the cage," the report said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.