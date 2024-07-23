'Diplomat Dan' in court over breaching a family violence order

Launceston Magistrates Court heard three witnesses all testify against a man who allegedly had repeatedly broken a restraining order with his ex-wife.
Daniel Victor Gandini, who insists on calling himself "Diplomat Dan", is currently remanded in custody, serving a jail sentence for prior offences, which includes assaulting his wife and splashing a corrosive acid on police officers when they arrested him.
This latest hearing was regarding Gandini breaching his interim family violence order, to which Gandini represented himself and accused security of sexually and physically assaulting him and called the case against him to be "fraudulent".
Magistrate Simon Brown and Police Prosecutor Robert Shepherd listened to Gandini make allegations about being tortured whilst in custody and how his identity is not his real identity.
"I object. There is fraud in this document. The name on the document is not my name," Gandini said.
Magistrate Brown responded with, "I'm overruling this objection. It's nonsense," Mr Brown said.
Gandini had applied in the Burnie Magistrates Court on Monday, March 4, for a restraining order against magistrate Brown.
Gandini's ex-wife, Mrs Catherine Gandini, asked the magistrate via video link to extend the family violence order, which states Gandini must not come within 100 meters of her and their two children.
Meanwhile, Gandini put in orange earplugs whilst his ex-wife spoke. Claiming that the reason for wearing them was because his ears were ringing from the physical torture he had endured by security the night before.
Ms Kelli Martin, Ms Catherine Gandini's solicitor, was the second witness called to give evidence via video link.
Ms Martin gave evidence that Gandini had repeatedly called his ex-wife's phone, which, in effect, violated his restraining order.
"Dan sent emails daily to me and attempted to call my client. I understand he wanted to contact his children for their birthdays and discuss the status of his personal possessions, particularly his coin collection. I forwarded the email to my client," Ms Martin said.
Magistrate Brown asked Gandini if he had any questions about the facts for Ms Martin.
"The bail conditions are not in my name 'Diplomat Dan,'" Gandini said.
"What has this question got to do with relevant proceedings, Mr Gandini?" Magistrate Brown said.
"I'm not Mr Gandini. Please don't be rude and belligerent," Gandini snapped back at Magistrate Brown.
Police Prosecutor appeared to shake his head in disbelief at Gandini's behaviour in court.
Mr Jason Betts, a Telstra employee, was the third witness called to testify about Gandini's phone records.
The court heard Mr Betts had provided a triangulation of phone records under the account holder Gandini's name to Tasmania Police.
"Objection. I have not seen any of these documents," Mr Gandini said.
"Dan, would you just be quiet? Would you sit down?" Mr Brown said.
As all of Police Prosecutor Robert Shepherd's evidence was entered into evidence, Gandini accused police of tampering with his phone and denied owning the phone number.
Conscious of the time, Gandini's continual interruptions in court and objections over his correct identity, the Magistrate decided to adjourn the case until August 16th.
