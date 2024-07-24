Club's inaugural coach steps down with fond memories of first premiership

Outgoing Greater Northern Raiders women's coach Darren Simmonds says it was a "bloody hard decision" to step down after what has been a fantastic journey.
"The last five years, being involved with this program and with these players, is an absolute highlight for me," he said of his 40-odd years in cricket.
He said he informed Cricket Tasmania and his players in recent weeks and the Raiders revealed Simmonds' departure on Facebook this week.
"I came to the realisation (of stepping down) after talking with a few people that were totally outside of cricket, which I needed to do," he said.
"I just basically feel that I'm pretty worn out after five years doing the role.
"I just knew with my current circumstances with work etc. that I didn't have the time to be able to commit to this program which it needs and demands to do the best for the playing group and program."
Simmonds was one of the club's inaugural women's co-coaches before being promoted in 2020 for their second season.
He led the team to the Cricket Tasmania Premier League Twenty20 premiership in 2022-23.
It was a Raiders outfit that had made the T20 and one-day finals in 2021-22 before their breakthrough against North Hobart.
"It was thoroughly well deserved after being so close on a couple of occasions," Simmonds said.
"I think in that particular game we had three of our players playing in Wynyard that night and 12 hours later they were going out to play a final in Hobart."
The club praised his commitment and ability to build relationships.
Simmonds, who was a prominent cricketer, had seen the start of Northern players moving down to Hobart to pursue their state cricket dreams in the early 1990s.
He said it was why he was so passionate about the Raiders' program.
"I'd seen the drain of of talent basically having to move South which was how it was and young players doing that and what that did to our competition up here," he said.
"I wanted to be able to give those players that opportunity to hopefully aspire to get to the next level and play in the best competition in the state but not having to leave home at a young age."
Simmonds fondly remembers the start of the program when there were about 30 women trialling for the team and then their inaugural match and win against Lindisfarne.
"It was a real passionate day winning that game and it started the Raiders' journey on the right foot," he said.
The outgoing coach highlighted the uniqueness of the program.
The team is made up of players who often play against each other on Saturdays as well as Hobart-based state-contracted players.
"Across the five years, we've never been able to train once together (as a full squad)," Simmonds said.
"I don't know of any other side that would never train together.
"They play against each other the day before and then they play together but we've proven it can be done.
"It can be done but you've got to have players buy-in and understand what it is and have that commitment to do it.
"Our players have had that in spades and that's been really inspiring for me as a coach."
While the players train with their clubs and in Cricket Tasmania programs, the geographic challenge made for plenty of coordinating on Simmonds' part.
Another success during Simmonds' tenure has been the numerous players who have played in WNCL premierships with Tasmania.
The list includes Riverside's Emma Manix-Geeves, Longford's Sasha Moloney, Hayley Silver-Holmes and Julia Cavanough.
Manix-Geeves joined the Raiders after losing her contract with the Tassie Tigers but as Simmonds explained, through hard work she was able to regain her spot.
Simmonds' hope for the future is that young players continue to get opportunities.
He explained the team went through a rebuild last season due to senior players moving on.
He said the likes of teenagers Ella Scolyer, Chloe Casey, Payton Stewart and Payton Fulton were tracking well.
"They showed glimpses last year when they had opportunity that they're going to be bright players of the future for the Raiders and hopefully for Tasmanian cricket," he said.
Simmonds said while he would keep an eye on the Raiders' progress, he wasn't sure what he would do next in the sport.
