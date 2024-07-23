The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

DPFEM: What jobs will be lost?

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
July 24 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Joe Colbrook has diligently pursued the exclusive story of the Rockliff government's necessity to cut 70 full-time roles from the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management. This is a crucial step to meet a $35 million savings from its budget. Duncan Bailey reveals that RTI documents have confirmed that state service positions are the ones to be axed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.