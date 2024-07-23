DPFEM: What jobs will be lost?

Joe Colbrook has diligently pursued the exclusive story of the Rockliff government's necessity to cut 70 full-time roles from the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management. This is a crucial step to meet a $35 million savings from its budget. Duncan Bailey reveals that RTI documents have confirmed that state service positions are the ones to be axed.
Joe's report also highlights the concerns of union leaders. They predict that the loss of 70 full-time-equivalent roles from the Department of Police, Fire, and Emergency Management (DPFEM) could significantly impact community safety and first responders.
In other news, Joe reports from Magistrate Court a man who took a hammer to a real estate agency over a rental bond dispute will have to repay more than $30,000 in damages.
Aaron Smith explains that Beauty Point Tourist Park residents are weighing up their legal options after the park updated its terms and conditions, allowing management to evict tenants without reason.
