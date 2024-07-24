Election spending caps could lead to formation of fake parties, expert says

A Tasmanian election expert says a bill to impose campaign expenditure caps on candidates could lead to the formation of "fake parties" to allow them to spend significantly more.
Legislation to introduce new electoral donation disclosures and public funding for election campaigns passed through parliament last year.
A majority of the new provisions are due to commence from July next year.
The Greens this year moved an amendment bill to the legislation for:
The bill is before a parliamentary committee which will hold its first hearing on Friday.
The Tasmanian government in a submission on the bill said expenditure caps were undemocratic and could be challenged successfully in the High Court.
"A cap set too low would inhibit the dissemination of ideas and policies by all involved in the electoral process," it said.
Labor in its submission said a total expenditure limit of $830,000 for a party running 35 candidates was too restrictive.
"The bill proposes an individual candidate limit of $83,000," it said.
"If a party were to be allocated the same limit per candidate, for 35 candidates this would result in an expenditure limit of $2.9 million.
"It is our view that this is too high and the practical result is a limit so high that there is no actual reduction in expenditure."
Election analyst Kevin Bonham said the difference between the two caps disadvantaged independent candidates and would encourage them to form "fake parties" if they wanted to spend at higher levels.
"A registered party intending to run a single candidate can spend ten times more than an independent candidate can spend," he said.
"There is no logic in this, and it would place great pressure on independent candidates to register front parties to be able to spend more money."
"Spending caps are an area prone to perverse incentives and unexpected discrimination."
Integrity Commission acting chief executive Julia Hickey said the donation disclosures threshold should lowered to $1000.
She said the bill's new disclosure time frames would enhance transparency and accountability.
"We maintain that there should not be a differentiation in time frames in the act," she said.
"If the disclosure time frame is reduced to 24 hours within seven days of a polling day, we do not see why it should be different at other times.
"It would be simpler to have one set of immediate disclosure rules that applied at all times."
