More than money: 'Our educators need to feel valued and respected'

A state government $5 million funding package aims to make childcare access easier for Tasmanian families, but the Greens say "it's about more than just the money".
Education Minister Jo Palmer said the package aimed to ease staffing shortfalls with 200 scholarships worth up to $30,000 for Tasmanians who agreed to work in the sector for two years.
An additional 20 scholarships for speech pathologists and psychologists were included.
Greens spokesperson for education Vica Bayley said the program was welcomed but needed to consider the entire sector to ensure staff were supported in their job.
"It's about more than just the money. Our educators need to feel valued and respected in their work to provide a quality and sustainable education experience for our children in their most formative years," Mr Bayley said.
Mrs Palmer and Mr Bayley agreed that early education was integral to a young person's development. Mr Bayley said the state needed "highly qualified and committed educators across the board."
"Tasmania needs to do all we can to attract and retain the best educators around," he said.
"... Delivering appropriate pay and conditions is a critically important part of the future of our entire education system, including the early years."
Mrs Palmer said those who relocate to Flinders Island, King Island or the West Coast can access a relocation package valued up to $2500.
"We will also offer incentives of up to $2500 every year for between four to six years to retain staff in rural, isolated, and other hard-to-staff areas," Mrs Palmer said.
Mr Bayley said staff pay and conditions needed to be improved if relocation support was to be sustainable.
"Relocation encouragement and support to fill remote postings may go some way to meeting the needs of regional and hard-to-staff areas - but for this to be sustainable, pay and conditions for early educators needs to increase across the board," he said.
