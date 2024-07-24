The 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup has 'made history' by arriving at Rowella

Rowella was lucky to be chosen as one of the 39 worldwide destinations to host this year's Lexus Melbourne Cup, which organisers dubbed "Trooping the Cup at Point Rapidé Estate."
The 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup arrived at Mt Edgcumbe House, Pointe Rapide Estate, Rowella, on July 23, and the "history-making" gala event hosted VIP dignitaries, sporting greats, and over 180 visitors.
It was officially opened by City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood, while the Tasmania Police Pipe Band and Drummers provided a moving soundtrack for the Piping Lane Cup from 1972 to be united with the Cup.
Mr John 'Johhny' Letts, the legendary jockey who won the Melbourne Cup twice on Piping Lane in 1972 and Beldale Ball in 1980, attended the ceremony and regaled onlookers with tales from his time as a champion horse rider.
Another event highlight was a fashion show presenting fashion trends past and present, modelled by Tanya Ellis from S & I Styling. Participants were able to win prizes for best "Fashion En Pointé."
According to the organizers, the models held the floor well, exhibiting trends from the 1980s, 90s, and today. Reportedly, everyone was aghast by the professionalism of the fashion show.
On the day, canapes, beer and local wine, including the 2017 Sparkling "Homeward Bound" from Iron Pot Bay in the Tamar Valley, were served.
Sharon Craggill, co-owner/custodian of Mt Edgcumbe House, Pointe Rapidé Estate, Rowella, said the event "exceeded the organiser's and attendees' expectations".
"The amount of enthusiasm and community support was exceptional. Johnny [Letts] talked all day, and every question he was asked led to an amazing story on his behalf. He certainly kept the crowd entertained," Ms Craggill said.
The Cup also briefly visited 17 elderly residents from the Beaconsfield District Health Service.
"The beautiful elderly ladies from there were all dressed up in their fascinators and got to hold the Cup; it was really special," Ms Cragill said.
The co-owner of Mt Edgcumbe House said she was overwhelmed by the emails and texts she received yesterday and today expressing their gratitude for holding such a historic event and "making history".
"We engaged about 20 businesses for "Trooping the Cup at Point Rapidé Estate", and everyone got really good feedback on their efforts," Ms Craggill said.
