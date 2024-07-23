State government says review currently underway amid RSPCA action

In light of the RSPCA shutting the doors on Tasmania's highest-profile puppy farm, the state government said a review is currently underway of the Animal Welfare (Dogs) Regulations 2016 to "ensure legislation is fit for purpose and improves the welfare of all dogs".
On July 23, RSPCA Tasmania closed Tasmanian Labradoodles, leaving 250 pups without a home.
Tasmanian Labradoodles and owners Paul Alan Bartlett, 66, and Elizabeth Bartlett, 67, of Epping Forest, were facing 70 counts of overbreeding dogs in the Launceston Magistrates Court but settled out of court in a landmark agreement.
A Department of Natural Resources and Environment spokesperson said the review of the Animal Welfare (Dogs) Regulations 2016 was aimed at providing contemporary regulatory provisions that legislate a minimum standard in the treatment.
"Greyhounds, as canines, are included within those provisions," they said.
"Racehorses will not be included with these provisions, however the Tasmanian government committed to release an Equine Code of Conduct that will be enforceable through the Rules of Racing."
The spokesperson said currently the maximum penalty for aggravated cruelty [towards animals] was 5 years in prison, while the maximum for cruelty was 12 months.
"The RSPCA and the public will be able to make a submission through consultation processes relating to proposed Animal Welfare legislation changes," they said.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jane Howlett said the Tasmanian government took the welfare of all animals extremely seriously.
She said they acknowledged the actions taken in response to welfare issues at "a large dog breeding organisation" in Tasmania.
"A review is currently underway of the Animal Welfare (Dogs) Regulations 2016 to ensure legislation is fit for purpose and improves the welfare of all dogs," Ms Howlett said.
Labor Treasurer spokesperson Josh Willie said concerns around animal welfare were "legitimate".
"We're supportive of what's happened particularly with the Labradoodle farm and we are open-minded when it comes to further measures to improve animal welfare," Mr Willie said.
