'No scope' for police officers to fill roles to be axed in austerity plan

The loss of 70 full-time-equivalent roles from the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) will have major flow-on impacts on community safety and first responders, union leaders say.
The austerity measure is in pursuit of saving $35 million from the DPFEM budget over the next four years, as part of the state government's efforts to find a $300 million "efficiency dividend" across all departments.
The cuts will be made to state service positions across Tasmania Police, Business and Executive Services and Forensic Science Services Tasmania.
Budget submission documents - dating back to 2023 - released under Right to Information laws show DPFEM plans to shed the equivalent of 20 full time jobs in the 2024-25 financial year, 20 in 2025-26, and 30 in 2026-27.
However, these are unlikely to come about through vacancy controls alone.
"A reduction of this quantum is likely to be fully achieved through natural attrition and may require a more targeted approach," the documents said.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said 60 new full-time police officers will employed over the next year.
Mr Ellis did not confirm if the department was considering redundancies, but was considering a range of proposals to "reduce waste".
However, the budget submission shows there is a chance these officers will not always be on the frontline, and instead fill gaps in prosecutions and the radio dispatch service.
"[The staffing cuts] will require a reduction in service, or transfer of officers to state service positions," the documents said.
While the extra police officers were welcomed by the Police Association of Tasmania, the organisation came out strongly against the looming job cuts.
President Shane Tilley said police and relevant state service roles should be quarantined from budget cuts, and expecting officers to "fill the void is not acceptable".
He said Tasmania Police was already struggling to fill frontline policing roles due to officers on long-term sick leave.
"There is no scope with current police numbers to have police come off the frontline to fill these roles and to maintain the current service delivery to the community," Mr Tilley said.
"We already do the work for many other government organisations. It is time to reveal what police are expected to do and not do.
"The role of police officers has expanded dramatically as more community members need support. Our members are on the front line assisting the public in times of crisis and cutting staff numbers will only mean more Tasmanians miss out on the help they need."
Mr Tilley called for "explicit details" from the government about which roles would be cut, as state service personnel in areas like the Family and Sexual Violence Commands, Prosecution Services and Criminal Investigation Units had "irreplaceable" skills.
Industrial director at the Community and Public Sector Union - which represents state service employees and other public sector workers - Natalie Jones said DPFEM was already under "significant pressure".
She said the department "can't handle any job cuts", and the results would be felt keenly by Tasmanians.
"The Rockliff Government may label them backline jobs, but state service workers are the ones who answer the phone when you call 000, turn up to take evidence at crime scenes, and are your first point of contact when you step into a police station," Ms Jones said
"The reality is that workers cannot deliver the same services with less people, job cuts will directly impact the Tasmanian community.
"These workers were 'frontline' during covid, but 'backline' when cuts are planned. These cuts will see police doing more administrative work, and longer wait times in our courts."
The documents say the Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service - now the Tasmania Fire and Emergency Service (TFES) - will not be directly impacted.
They go on to say the job cuts "may impact in the level of support services received".
United Firefighters Union (UFU) Tasmania branch secretary Leigh Hills said separate funding meant frontline firefighting roles were protected from cuts, and he understood there were no plans to ask firefighters to fill the state service roles.
However, he said firefighting operations would still be impacted and safety put at risk.
The budget submission documents suggest the bulk of the jobs will be cut from the Business and Executive Services branch, which handles tasks from IT and payroll through to fleet maintenance.
"Whilst we're not losing any firefighters, there is a concern that those support systems that are there to support firefighter may not necessarily be there in the future," Mr Hills said.
"Those back-of-house workers are crucial to frontline services.
"If you can't get your truck fixed, you can't get your truck to a fire or a rescue or a vehicle accident."
Industrial organiser with the UFU Stephen McCallum said the cuts meant firefighters and the Tasmanian community were being "put at risk to cover up a decade of poor economic management".
