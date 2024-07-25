Banning puppy farms should stop Tasmanian Labradoodles situation occurring again

Aggie, a dog at the farm, had three litters within a year, violating regulations intended to protect breeding dogs. Despite multiple court appearances since May 2023, the Bartletts' operation continued until the recent closure. How many other puppy farms operate under the radar in Tasmania? How difficult is it for the RSCPCA, as the lone cop on the beat, to find them and close them down? Under existing laws, the Bartlett's faced a maximum penalty of $273,000. RSPCA Tasmania CEO Andrea Dawkins rightly points out that with an estimated revenue of $2 million, that amount would be considered a cost of doing business.