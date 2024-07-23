The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania takes lax approach to social media ban for teens and tweens

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 23 2024 - 2:19pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania will wait for Federal Government action on teenage social media protections and a proposed ban for under 16s. Picture: Pixabay
Tasmania will wait for Federal Government action on teenage social media protections and a proposed ban for under 16s. Picture: Pixabay

Stressed out parents worried about their kids' access to social media will find no help from the state government, who are taking a softer, wait-and-see approach to teenage Facebook, TikTok and Instagram bans.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.