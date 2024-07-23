Tasmania takes lax approach to social media ban for teens and tweens

Stressed out parents worried about their kids' access to social media will find no help from the state government, who are taking a softer, wait-and-see approach to teenage Facebook, TikTok and Instagram bans.
Politicians in other Australian states have voiced public support for banning under 16 teens from social media by raising the sign-up age to social media platforms from 13 to either 14 or 16.
But Education Minister Jo Palmer has not voiced support for legislating such a ban in Tasmania and has suggested that the state would be led by Federal changes to laws.
She added that it was a parent's role to keep children safe online.
"We know navigating the challenges young people face dealing with social media is difficult for many families. It can be such a big part of the lives of young people, but it also brings with it massive challenges," Ms Palmer said.
"While the Tasmanian Government is keeping an open mind on the discussion around a ban, we need to listen to the experts and look at a federally coordinated approach," she said.
"Parents play a primary role in keeping their children safe online. We need to give parents whatever support we can in facing these challenges."
The proposed move to ban teenagers and tweens from social media recently fell into the spotlight of the Federal Government, with both Premier Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton voicing support to ban anyone aged 16 and under from social media platforms.
This support came after stronger action from Australian states, where South Australia announced it will investigate social media bans for children aged under 14 and parental permission requirements for under 16s.
This was followed by New South Wales Premier Chris Minns' voicing support for a teenage social media ban for under 16s, while Queensland Premier Steven Miles supported a ban for under 14s.
Youth groups have urged a need for young people to be involved in the decision making, while mental health groups do not support an outright ban.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government is funding age verification technology, and will soon review laws around online safety.
Labor education spokeswoman Sarah Lovell suggested a cautious approach to a ban.
"It's critical that we take steps to ensure young people can use social media safely, but it's equally important to ensure those steps don't cut young people off from their social networks, leaving them isolated and without support," she said.
"I am open-minded about how we approach this issue, but want to see it done carefully, in an evidence-based manner, that focuses on raising awareness and empowering young people and their parents and guardians to make informed and safe choices about how they use social media and the internet."
