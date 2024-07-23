Geason accuser drank excessively, attended Alcoholics Anonymous: Witness

A woman who has accused a Supreme Court judge of assaulting and abusing her drank excessive amounts of alcohol and was often "unsteady" on her feet after drinking, a court heard on Tuesday.
Launceston workplace relations lawyer Gillian Fiddy was testifying at the Hobart Magistrates Court for the defence in the case of Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason.
Justice Geason has pleaded not guilty to charges of common assault and emotional abuse or intimidation in connection to an incident with his former partner on October 31 last year.
His former partner testified that the judge became jealous after discovering messages from another man on her phone.
She alleged that he grabbed her by the arms in anger, shook her, struck her in the chest up to eight times and then pushed her back forcefully into a mantlepiece.
Justice Geason has denied that version of the incident and instead said the woman was intoxicated, stumbled and fell to the ground accidentally and banged her head on a table.
Ms Fiddy, who is a friend of the woman and the ex-wife of Justice Geason, told the court that she had introduced the couple to each other early in 2023 and later lived with them briefly in Hobart.
She testified that the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, often drank to excess when they socialised in Canberra and had been unsuccessful in moderating her alcohol intake through Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
"I noticed that on a few occasions when [she] drank a lot, she became very unsteady on her feet," Ms Fiddy said under examination by defence lawyer Tom Percy KC.
"She would tend to trip or fall into things."
She told the court that the woman typically drank three glasses of wine to every one of Ms Fiddy's.
"Did you ever see [the woman] drinking at work?" Mr Percy asked.
"She had a metal flask drink bottle. She said she had alcohol in it."
Ms Fiddy said the woman had tried to give up drinking ahead of a major surgery in early 2023 but was ultimately unsuccessful.
"She resumed drinking alcohol quite quickly," Ms Fiddy said.
She recounted one incident in Hobart when the two friends went out to the Den cocktail bar in Hobart last year.
"When we saw Greg arrive, we got up to leave, and she walked into a pole," Ms Fiddy said.
"I supported her to walk to the car, she could barely walk, and she walked into the car door."
On several occasions, Ms Fiddy noticed that the woman's breath smelled of alcohol by 9 am in the morning, she told the court.
In another incident, she said the woman asked for her wine to be placed into a teacup.
She then hung a teabag string over the side of the cup in order to give the impression that she was drinking tea rather than wine, Ms Fiddy said.
During his cross-examination, prosecutor Neill Hutton suggested that both the women and Ms Fiddy had been drinking wine from teacups as a fun gag.
"I'd suggest that it was just a bit of a joke, wasn't it?"
"No, not at all."
"Can I suggest you are painting her to be a much heavier drinker than she was?"
"No".
Magistrate Susan Wakeling ordered defence and prosecution lawyers to deliver final written submissions by August 23.
She is expected to deliver her final decision in September.
