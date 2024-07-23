The DPFEM needs to save $35 million - so what jobs will be lost?

Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Felix Ellis assured Tasmanians more police would be "on the beat" next year despite job cuts looming for emergency services.
A damning Right to Information request revealed 70 full-time roles are expected to be cut within the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) to help save $35 million from its budget.
The control measures are part of the state government's attempt to generate a $300 million "efficiency dividend" across all departments, as forecast in the 2023-24 state budget.
A letter from department secretary Donna Adams stated salaries made up the vast majority of the DPFEM budget and as such, were the likely candidate for cuts.
The RTI documents showed state service positions would be the ones axed.
Labor police, fire and emergency management spokesperson Jen Butler said this would have flow on effects for frontline workers.
"When those positions become available, it will be uniformed police officers that will be required to conduct the infill of those positions," Ms Butler said.
"Which means that they potentially will be responding at a slower rate to the public's concerns."
Mr Ellis said police provided leadership and a "whole range of different areas".
"And we expect that to continue," Mr Ellis said.
Ms Butler said the information provided to them through the Police Commissioner's office suggested positions like pathology, sexual assault services and telephone services would be cut.
"They'll also be looking potentially at police prosecutions and that's also a huge issue because that will then tie up the justice system even more which is already delayed significantly," Ms Butler said.
"We know from the Police Association that morale is suffering as a result of potential cuts.
"Our police are by far the best police service in the country ... however, to cut police numbers and to ask more of police officers is just going to add even more strain to an already strained system."
Mr Ellis said the government was growing its frontline services with the recruitment of more than 60 full-time police officers.
"We need to make sure that we're spending Tasmania's money wisely," Mr Ellis said.
"We're continuing to work with the department around this, but our focus is around ensuring that we're delivering those services more efficiently and more effectively.
"We see that there are significant opportunities to do things better, to reduce waste and be more effective in delivering public services."
Mr Ellis said the government was also looking to increase the number of firefighters in Tasmania.
"We're looking to deliver more police and more firefighters, as well as more nurses and teachers and people right across our community," Mr Ellis said.
"We're committed to growing our frontline just as we committed to at the last election."
Labor Treasurer spokesperson Josh Willie said Mr Ellis was being "completely disingenuous" to Tasmanians.
"Frontline police workers are going to be redirected to fill some of these positions that have been cut, and it's it is going to impact services and potentially community safety," Mr Wilie said.
