Wine and tourism combine, with sights set on top wine destination

Did you know that almost a quarter of visitors to Tasmanian in March called into a cellar door?
It's clear that tourism and wine are better together and with the two sectors working together, Tasmania has big aspirations.
On Tuesday, July 23 the sixth annual BLEND Wine and + Tourism event was held at Joseph Chromy Wines where The Tourism Industry Council Tasmania (TICT) and Wine Tasmania combined forces to drive Tasmanian's reputation.
Chief executive officer of Wine Tasmania Sharalee Davies said the partnership shared a plan to make the state the premier wine destination in the country and "possibly the world".
"We have a set of activities that we run to try and progress the shared wine tourism space and the BLEND activity is one of those," Ms Davies.
Ms Davies said research revealed the wine sector was on track to be the state's biggest economic driver by 2040.
Ms Davies said popularity was not the main focus in building Tasmania's wine and tourism landscape.
"We are actually trying to do something quite different," she said.
"We are trying to give people an experience that is only and uniquely Tasmanian - It's not about the number of people we get it's about the connection people have when they come here."
Chief executive officers of TICT Amy Hills said visitors who travelled to the state's cellar doors and wineries were more likely to disperse regionally and spend time in local communities, resulting in local job support.
"With the tourism industry in Tasmania now supporting 1 in 8 Tasmanian jobs and with our regions being some of the most reliant on tourism, it makes sense for our two industries to work together to develop the understanding and skills of our operators," Ms Hills said.
This year's BLEND event focused on how to enhance inclusivity and accessibility for businesses with a workshop by head of context at Vacayit, Lisa McEwan.
Ms Davies said the workshop will help operators reach new customers and create "meaningful, positive change".
"Continuing to develop more inclusive and accessible tourism is not only great for the broader community, but it also brings a lot of benefit to those businesses leading the way," she said.
"Wine is already such a sensory experience, with the opportunity to leverage this through our wine tourism offerings as well."
