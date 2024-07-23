Supercars debutant Lochie Dalton keen on categories drive in Launceston

After enjoying his Supercars debut last weekend, Launceston's Lochie Dalton is looking forward to hopefully racing at Symmons Plains in August.
He said it wouldn't be in the main game but potentially a different category.
"I'll definitely be down there for it and if there is a race seat available I'll definitely strap myself in," he said of the Tasmania SuperSprint from August 16-18.
Dalton, who scored his Supercars breakthrough as a wildcard rookie, will continue to race in the Super2 series which doesn't include a Tassie round.
The 22-year-old said he was allowed to race in the minor categories at Symmons Plains.
They include Tassie Tin Tops, Aussie Racing Cars, Formula Ford and the Porsche Sprint Challenge.
Otherwise, Dalton wants to build on his first Supercars experience and finish the Super2 championship in style.
The former St Patrick's College student is ranked sixth with the Sandown 500 next from September 20-22.
The promising driver came 22nd on Saturday in race one and 24th on Sunday in race two in the main game's Sydney SuperNight. Both drives were 200-kilometres each.
He said it was a step up from what he is used to on all fronts with increased off-track commitments and more intense racing.
One of his media commitments included a surf at Urbansurf Sydney with Tickford teammates Tom Randle and Cam Waters.
It's a water park that produces artificial waves.
"I'd probably like surfing if I could actually do it, it was pretty fun but bloody hard work," Dalton said with a laugh.
The driver gave great insight into how the lead-up differed from his usual routine.
"I was a little bit underprepared or just new to it all because you have signing sessions and appearances, and stuff with the media and then you have like half an hour and then you're on track," Dalton said.
"What I'm used to is cruising all day, talking to your engineer and team all day and then jump in the car. It's not quite as hectic.
"So next time around, I'll be much more prepared."
Dalton thanked all his Tasmanian supporters for their messages in recent weeks and said it was special to share his debut with his family and friends, including former teammates from his karting days in Launceston.
While he was thrilled to achieve his dream of racing a Supercar, his focus is now on doing it full-time.
He became the youngest Tasmanian to ever race a Supercar.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.