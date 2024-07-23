Man who took 'active retribution' against rental agency has to pay

A man who took a hammer to a real estate agency over a rental bond dispute will have to repay more than $30,000 in damages.
Nathanial Graham John Pollock-Conway pleaded guilty to a single charge of destroying property when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 19.
He was previously directed to plead to the charge, which arose after he smashed six windows at The Agency on Cimitiere Street about 4.30pm on October 30, 2023.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said the Newnham man was seen on CCTV entering the business carrying a toolbox - something Pollock-Conway had in his possession as he was travelling between work sites.
"[Pollock-Conway] approached staff at the reception and engages in conversation before becoming aggressive and yelling at staff," Mr Fawdry said.
"Moments later, the defendant removed the hammer from his toolbox and placed it on top of the reception desk.
"Employees of The Agency asked him to leave before he proceeded to pick up the hammer, walk over to the front windows in reception, and smash six large glass double glazed windows."
Mr Fawdry said Pollock-Conway admitted to smashing the windows after his arrest that evening, and the damage bill was $30,212.57.
Defence lawyer Michael Larcombe told the court Pollock-Conway previously rented a home from The Agency.
However, there was a "history of problems" with the property and after his lease was terminated the rental agency had refused to release his bond.
"There was a legitimate reason for him attending The Agency and that was to return the keys to the property," Mr Larcombe said.
"When he went to leave their premises he instructed me that a staff member at The Agency made a remark about his appearance.
"He was in welding coveralls, he'd been working for the morning. It was dirty from welding spatter and the like.
"The comment was with respect to his appearance, and along the lines of 'no wonder he couldn't pay his rent'."
The defence lawyer said that comment was "the straw that broke the camel's back".
On an impulse Pollock-Conway, who was experiencing withdrawal from antidepressants, began smashing the windows.
Mr Larcombe said the vandalism had "significant repercussions", as Pollock-Conway became infamous when footage of the attack - which dubbed him 'Hammer Man' - was shared by media, and he had not been employed since.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Pollock-Conway had been subject to extra-curial punishment, and was clearly remorseful during court proceedings.
However, Pollock-Conway's behaviour was an "extreme overreaction" to the circumstances, even if the staff member's comments were inappropriate and lacked "sensitivity".
"This was active retribution on your part, for a combination of things including the refusal to release the bond," Mr Stanton said.
"Of course it is a matter for the Residential Tenancy Commissioner to release the bond, but that requires either a determination by the Commission or an agreement from The Agency.
"I infer that it was the failure to give that agreement that was causing your frustration."
The magistrate sentenced Pollock-Conway to a 12-month community correction order, which included 70 hours of community service.
Pollock-Conway was also ordered to pay for the damage he caused.
