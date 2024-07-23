'Had enough': Tasmanian Catholic school staff to decide on strike action

Tasmanian Catholic education staff are on a path towards industrial action after two years of failing to reach a new agreement with Catholic Education Tasmania.
The Independent Education Union has said it will apply for a protected action ballot order with the Fair Work Commission to allow for a vote to take place on whether to undertake industrial action in Tasmania.
Only IEU members can participate in the vote and take industrial action.
The union's acting general secretary for the Tasmanian and Victorian division, Cara Maxworthy, said Catholic school workers were fed up that their conditions did not match that of their colleagues in Tasmania public schools, two years after the last agreement had expired.
"We are confident IEU members will vote 'yes' to taking industrial action, and we will throw the resources of the union behind any actions they plan," she said.
A survey of union members showed that Catholic educators were upset that paid parental leave provisions did not match the state sector, and that employees in Tasmanian Catholic schools who earned under $75,000 a year missed out on additional low-income payments available to those in state schools.
Another source of contention between the union and Catholic Education Tasmania is a clause in the current agreement which allows for the forced transfer of employees up to 65 kilometres from their residence.
Survey participants were dismayed that there was a union claim for teacher's assistants to receive planning time had been rejected during negotiations over a new agreement with Catholic Education Tasmania.
The union in the new agreement has also demanded:
