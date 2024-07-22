The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hunt on for young hiker who has not returned on time from multi-day trip

HK
By Helen Kempton
Updated July 23 2024 - 9:55am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac rescue helicopter. Picture file
The Westpac rescue helicopter. Picture file

Police have launched a search operation in southwest Tasmania for an overdue bushwalker.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HK

Helen Kempton

Journalist

I have worked as a journalist for more than 20 years and have lived and worked in the North-West for the last two decades after 13 years away in Western Australia

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.