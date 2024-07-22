Hunt on for young hiker who has not returned on time from multi-day trip

Police have launched a search operation in southwest Tasmania for an overdue bushwalker.
The man, in his 20s, set off for a multi-day hike along the Eastern Arthurs Traverse last Tuesday.
He was due to finish the walk over the weekend, but has not made contact with friends as planned and was last heard from on Friday.
The man is reported to be an experienced bushwalker.
The Eastern Arthurs Traverse is a Grade 5 track and the Parks and Wildlife Service says the challenges of it are not to be underestimated.
"It should be completed by walkers with significant experience in remote, alpine conditions," the service says on its website.
Located in Southwest National Park, and part of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area the Eastern Arthur Range Traverse challenges experienced walkers and rewards them with the celebrated Federation Peak (1225m).
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is being used in the search effort.
