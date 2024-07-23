The Examiner
Tourist park residents consider legal options in face of looming evictions

Aaron Smith
Aaron Smith
Updated July 24 2024 - 9:59am, first published 8:00am
The entrance to Beauty Point Tourist Park on West Arm Road. Picture by Paul Scambler
The entrance to Beauty Point Tourist Park on West Arm Road. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Beauty Point Tourist Park updated its terms and conditions this month, allowing management to evict tenants without reason. 11 days on, its residents are weighing up their legal options.

Aaron Smith

