Tourist park residents consider legal options in face of looming evictions

The Beauty Point Tourist Park updated its terms and conditions this month, allowing management to evict tenants without reason. 11 days on, its residents are weighing up their legal options.
The new park rules state that the use of any site "may be terminated by us with or without cause". In this event, residents will be required to remove all vehicles and property within 28 days.
Failure to do so will result in park management removing these items at the resident's expense, including indemnity legal costs and storage fees.
Three tenants were given termination notices just days after this policy came into effect, with the Park Residents Association president, vice president, and former secretary to be out by September 13.
Committee member Steve Shaw said this two-month window wasn't enough time to alter the legislation that could protect these residents.
"We can't change it before the eviction of people becomes real, so we have to find another solution," he said.
The organisation is surveying its options as it waits on legal advice, which is likely to be in by the end of the week.
"We're hoping that it's going to come back from our lawyers that we have 'reasonable prospects of success'," Mr Shaw said.
"If we get an answer like that, then we're almost certainly going to go down the legal path."
Beauty Point Tourist Park managing director and part owner Josh Manticas previously told The Examiner that he had to prioritise the safety of staff, guests, and visitors.
"I've been here for four years and I've moved five people on," he said back in March.
"In every particular incident, it's been when there have been threats of violence or aggravating or aggressive behaviour demonstrated towards staff or others within the park.
"We've got no intention of moving (occupants) on if they're respectful in how they conduct themselves here on our property and within our business."
The residents association was formed earlier that month to protect their interests and rights. With the number of evictions under Mr Manticas soon to reach eight, concerns from the group have only intensified.
Mr Shaw admitted that management was entitled to change the park rules in accordance with the previous terms and conditions.
"But these are not rules which benefit the residents. The contract is horrendous and what he's doing is just ugly," he said.
"The people down there, they own their own buildings. It might be a cabin, it might be a caravan which has got a solid annex and it's wheels and towbar removed, but it's a permanent structure."
Mr Shaw added that most residents had invested somewhere between $60,000 and $200,000 into these dwellings as they continued to rent the land.
"You just can't pick up your solid caravan with no wheels or towbar and go down to the next caravan park," he said.
"You either lose your home, or it's going to be extraordinarily reduced (in value) because you have to find money to move it."
Permanent residents hold one protection through the West Tamar Council, where obtaining a building certificate from the local government can avoid an eviction on the grounds of structure noncompliance.
This ruling is based solely on the dwelling's safety and prevents management from removing its tenants through the council.
"The building certificate will rend you legally OK as far as the West Tamar Council is concerned. They will not be coming down there and doing conformance investigations," Mr Shaw said.
"But it does not protect the relationship between the park manager and the residents themselves. The issue really is about the contractual right of the park manager to terminate people at will."
In the meantime, residents are waiting on state reforms to long-term residencies in caravan parks.
Minister for Small Business and Consumer Affairs Madeleine Ogilvie said the Tasmanian Government had moved into consultations for this initiative.
"We're working to strike a balance between supporting the visitor economy sector, private ownership rights, and housing affordability," she said.
"The Department of Justice is preparing a discussion paper which examines the issues relating to long-term residency in caravan parks."
