A strong plan for the government's first 100 days

The Tasmanian Government has completed its First 100 Days Plan as part of the 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future, far exceeding the 78 deliverables. Since being returned for a historic fourth term, 187 additional initiatives have been completed.
The 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future takes action on the things affecting Tasmanians right now, such as cost of living, health and housing.
We've hit the ground running to deliver on our commitments made during the election.
The First 100 Days Plan took action on tackling the cost of living, providing more housing options for Tasmanians, building a better health system, strengthening the economy, and supporting our communities.
While national economic headwinds have created challenging conditions across the country, we've taken strong action to keep our economy strong, with the State's unemployment rate reaching a record low of 3.8 per cent in July.
Our first 100-day plan has made a real difference to the hip pocket of hundreds of thousands of Tasmanians, with $250 energy credits starting to appear on bills.
We have slashed public transport fares by half, saving passengers up to $17.50 per week.
And 133 first-home buyers have realised the dream of home ownership, saving up to $28,945 each through our Stamping out Stamp duty policy, which is now in effect.
We commenced our largest-ever recruitment blitz for hundreds more frontline health workers and launched new incentive packages to further bolster our health system with almost 500 new health workers employed across Tasmania since April - 138 of these are nurses, that's almost two a days.
The past 100 days have been so important for taking immediate action on the things that matter most for Tasmanians and have cemented the foundation of our Government's agenda over the next four years.
I want to assure Tasmanians that our Government is keeping its foot on the pedal. We have released The Next 100 Days, which outlines 120 initiatives that will be completed by 30 October 2024.
The 2024-25 State Budget will be handed down in the next 100 days, delivering a significant number of our commitments under the 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future.
Tackling the cost of living is at the core of our plan to do what matters for all Tasmanians, including making health care, housing, and transport more affordable.
Jeremy Rockliff is the Tasmanian Premier
