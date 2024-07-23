The Examiner
A strong plan for the government's first 100 days

By Jeremy Rockliff
July 24 2024 - 9:32am
Jeremy Rockliff is the Tasmanian Premier. Picture by Craig George.
The Tasmanian Government has completed its First 100 Days Plan as part of the 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future, far exceeding the 78 deliverables. Since being returned for a historic fourth term, 187 additional initiatives have been completed.

