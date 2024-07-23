Court backlog figure cannot be provided by the Department of Justice

More than three hundred people awaiting trial appeared in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on Monday, but don't ask the Department of Justice how large the backlog is; they can't tell you.
There were 125 defendants in Launceston, 145 in Burnie, and 63 in Hobart. Some appeared in person, others by video link from interstate or Tasmanian jails, including Risdon Prison, and many others had bail extended by consent.
The backlog was 743 cases on June 30, 2023, but the Department of Justice cannot provide an up-to-date figure for June 30, 2024.
"This data cannot be provided at this time as it is still being compiled as part of end-of-financial-year reporting," a Department of Justice spokesperson said.
The Examiner sought details of the backlog under active disclosure provisions of the Right To Information Act 2009.
Department secretary Ginna Webster told the Examiner in an apology about a non response to an RTI request last year: "I also agree it is important for information such as the case backlogs in the Supreme Court to be publicly available."
The backlog increased from just 382 cases in 2016 to 673 on June 30, 2022.
The Director of Public Prosecutions, Daryl Coates SC, expressed the human dimension of the backlog in his 2019-20 annual report.
"It should be remembered that in respect to every case awaiting determination, there are victims, witnesses, and accused in a highly stressful situation," he said.
"One of the consequences of cases being delayed is that witnesses become fatigued and unavailable or their memories fade."
The backlog blowout comes as the state government seeks a new chief justice to replace Alan Blow and appoint a new judge to replace him.
Justice Gregory Geason has been on leave since November 2023. Justice David Porter was appointed full-time in February 2024.
A Department spokesperson said about the backlog that Tasmania, like other jurisdictions, was experiencing the impacts of a tight labour market for both experienced lawyers and graduates.
The spokesperson said, "This is being felt across the profession in both the public and private sectors."
"The Department is looking at ways it can attract staff in many areas of our work, with a recent example of the innovative legal graduate program launched earlier this year, which had 11 law graduates begin work placements and paid employment with the Department.
"The government has been consulting and working with the Law Society of Tasmania, the independent bar, and both courts to support the profession in developing ways of attracting and retaining practitioners who wish to practice in the criminal jurisdiction.
The Department spokesperson said the Supreme Court had focused significantly on case management in recent years to ensure the clearance of older cases, which is expected to translate to a lower proportion of cases that are more than 12 months old.
"The appointment of an additional permanent judge in November 2021 has had a positive effect on managing the backlog, as has the appointment of acting judges over the past years. There is currently one acting judge," the spokesperson said.
The Department says the appointment of associate judge Michael Daly would help address the backlog "by improving the ability to case manage matters and ensure they are ready for trial as expeditiously as possible."
"The expansion of the jurisdiction of the Associate Judge, as a result of amendments to section 372 of the Criminal Code 1924, which came into effect on November 7 2023, allow recently appointed Associate Justice Michael Daly to exercise both criminal and civil jurisdictions. This will assist in addressing the backlog by
"It is important to note that there are many factors that contribute to court backlogs, some of which are beyond the control of the Courts."
The backlog of cases is likely to have been severely impacted by the Family Violence Reforms Act, which resulted in 139 people being charged with a new crime of strangulation since 2022, with at least 78 being committed to stand trial.
Fewer than ten have stood trial.
The Examiner has submitted a Right to Information request under the assessed disclosure for the Supreme Court backlog.
In the Supreme Court in Launceston, Justice Robert Pearce emphasised to several defendants that they would unlikely face a trial this year.
Bail applications by lawyers for defendants on serious charges such as firearm possession, drug trafficking and kidnapping invariably strengthen their case by appeal on the basis of a long delay for trial.
