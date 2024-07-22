'How to deal with anger': Geason's internet searches after alleged abuse

The Supreme Court judge accused of assault against his former fiance sent messages including 'I know I f..ked up' after she left him, and later searched the internet for anger management and domestic violence counseling programs, a court has heard.
Justice Gregory Geason has pleaded not guilty to charges of common assault and abuse in connection to an incident at his home on October 31 last year.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, alleged Justice Geason became jealous after he discovered messages from another man on her phone.
He then grabbed her by the arms in anger, struck her up to eight times, and pushed her back forcefully into a mantlepiece, she testified.
In sixth day of his hearing at the Hobart Magistrates Court on Monday, Justice Geason admitted to making numerous internet searches for domestic violence counseling in the weeks after police issued him with a family violence order.
These searches included 'how to deal with anger', 'batterers' intervention program anonymous', and 'how to get domestic violence charges dropped - step by step guide'.
Defence counsel Tom Percy KC asked Justice Geason why he was searching for domestic violence counselling services.
"You were accepting that you were somebody who had been domestically violent?" Mr Percy asked.
"No I was looking for support services for the charge against me," Justice Geason answered.
"It doesn't mean I am characterising my behaviour that way," he told the court.
He said he did not recalled searching for 'batterers intervention program anonymous'.
"I venture it's something that's been auto suggested or someone else has searched that," he told the court.
He said in the weeks after the woman's departure, other friends and family members were present in his house supporting him, and that they could have been responsible for some of the searches.
"Everyone knew I was looking to access that support."
He said he wanted to access domestic violence support not because he had committed domestic violence, but because he wanted to address his "immature" response to the argument.
He has denied assaulting the woman, and has said he wanted to rekindle the relationship.
"My immature response was something that needed addressing," he said.
"I knew that in the circumstances, the only way forward was to demonstrate that I'd taken steps to address those concerns.
"I would have to be able to show that I had taken steps towards meeting that version of events.
"The idea of being able to progress the relationship was upper most in my mind."
Under cross examination by prosecutor Neill Hutton, Justice Geason admitted sending a message to the woman's friend.
Asked to what he was referring to when he wrote ''I know I f..ked up', Justice Geason said he was referring to having "triggered the circumstances" that unfolded that night.
He said his "immature" response caused the argument to escalate, but he maintained that it never escalated to violence.
"I suggest you f..ked up' by assaulting her?" Mr Hutton asked.
"No, I caused the atmosphere that ultimately caused us to break up," Justice Geason answered.
The case continues.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.