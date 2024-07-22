The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'How to deal with anger': Geason's internet searches after alleged abuse

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 22 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason is facing charges of common assault and emotional abuse or intimidation of a woman. Picture by Ben Seeder
Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason is facing charges of common assault and emotional abuse or intimidation of a woman. Picture by Ben Seeder

The Supreme Court judge accused of assault against his former fiance sent messages including 'I know I f..ked up' after she left him, and later searched the internet for anger management and domestic violence counseling programs, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.