Six-figure Dorset Council playground project enters community consultation

Three playgrounds in Tasmania's northeast are set for a makeover as the Dorset Council develops concepts for future upgrades.
Branxholm Park, Winnaleah Park, and the Children's Reserve in Scottsdale were identified as "high priority" in the local government's playground facility audit back in April.
Community feedback suggested that Dorset lacked equipment for infants and toddlers. This project aims to include new options for the age group.
The council plans to spend roughly $270,000 on the three playgrounds, with Scottsdale receiving the lion's share of the funding.
Two of the main playground elements will be replaced at the Children's Reserve as its helicopter and combination pieces are removed.
That's expected to cost $166,000, although Dorset will only pay $9000 of the fee. The rest will be sourced through an Open Spaces grant from the Local Government Association of Tasmania.
Grant money from the organisation will cover $218,000 worth of construction at the three sites, more than 80 per cent of the total budget.
Work at Branxholm Park consists of a replacement main combination piece at a cost of $72,000, $19,000 of which will come from the council.
Winnaleah Park is meanwhile due for minor upgrades, but it's the only playground under the initiative with a complete concept.
Landscaping and "additional play elements" will cost an estimated $19,000, with $8000 coming from the Open Spaces grant and a further $10,000 sourced through the Department of Health's Lift Local grants.
The facility's concept has since been put to the community for feedback, while major works are set to get underway in spring to avoid weather delays.
Concepts for Branxholm Park and the Scottsdale Children's Reserve are expected to be ready in the next couple of weeks and the next month, respectively.
The council will aim to create "a multi-purpose area that is functional for the wider community" at each of the three sites following audit feedback that showed parents and caregivers wanted open-ended play spaces with natural elements included.
It's likely that parts of the playgrounds will be closed during construction, with works to be scheduled outside of school holidays to minimise disruption.
Dorset will aim to complete the builds "as soon as possible" to have them ready for the summer school holidays.
