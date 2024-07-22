Find $35 million in budget savings

Any government's efforts to find budget savings are always newsworthy.
Joe Colbrook reports that the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) is tasked with finding $35 million in budget savings over four years. This significant financial goal is especially newsworthy and will have a direct impact on our community.
Nick Clark tells us RSPCA Tasmania has closed Tasmania's highest-profile puppy farm, Tasmanian Labradoodles, leaving 250 pups without a home. Nick explains what the consequences of that closure mean.
Saree Salter brings us some exciting news as an exciting addition to Launceston has been unveiled to the public.
