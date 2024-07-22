'It's a bit late': Riverside revival a sign of next year's rise

Seven points from their last nine on offer and some scintillating football has Riverside Olympic among NPL Tasmania's most in-form clubs.
Especially since it probably should be nine from nine.
Nine goals and three conceded in the past 270 minutes has seen the once-ailing club move one spot up the ladder into sixth and have inspired confidence in the squad that they can match it with the best.
This run has accumulated the team more points than in the rest of the season combined.
Their latest triumph was a 5-0 win against the competition's point-less bottom side Launceston United, but they're method of victory was still impressive.
Though United have struggled all season, in recent weeks they had been able to play a competitive first 45 minutes.
This time however, Olympic had struck twice inside 20 minutes and four times by half-time.
Coach Helder Dos Santos Silva said that after surviving some early United chances, scoring early meant their opponents would have to open up from their defensive shape.
Two Adrian Anthony strikes, a brilliant Matias Rodriguez finish and long-distance goal from the easily-pronounced Abdelkhalig Abdelrasoul followed Austin Marshall's opener that was nearly cleared off the line.
Dos Santos Silva praised the amount of contributors to their recent success, saying his squad's improved health was been a welcome change.
"We've had a few players that were injured or suspended, so having the players at full fitness will help us," he said.
He pointed to attacking midfielder Gedi Krusa as a prime example, explaining that only recently has he overcome a niggling calf issue that has prevented him from playing freely.
"And some of the young lads are just shining now because they came from different clubs and the philosophy of Riverside is different. They are clicking now which is quite nice," he continued.
However, it is form that both delights and frustrates Dos Santos Silva, with the club not having silverware to play for this season, but with renewed hope for better success in 2025.
"It's a bit late, to be honest, but as coaches we try to re-educate them and try to show them a different way and that's what we do in Riverside, so hopefully they all stick around next year," he said.
"Clubs and coaches live on results, if you don't have successful seasons, no one wants to play for you.
"Obviously we have very difficult games coming up and we are in really good form at the moment, so we are going to try to be ourselves all the time and stick to the plan.
"Riverside has been a progression for the past two years and I'm very, very pleased that we are progressing in the right direction - not just the NPL, but the club itself."
