More rain to come after Launceston is hit with 50 millimetres in a week

Launceston has experienced one of its wettest weeks of the year after more than 50 millimetres of rain fell on the city since last Monday.
It continues a trend for July 2024, as only seven days have stayed completely dry so far this month, although most only received light drizzles of 1-5 mm.
Friday meanwhile measured 30 mm as rain bucketed down throughout most of the day. Sunday night also had its fair share as it was soaked with 17 mm.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Launceston is in for more of the same. Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday are all set for roughly 6 mm of showers.
Although Wednesday and Sunday could remain dry, Thursday is most likely to experience the heaviest downpour, with up to 15 mm on the cards.
The weather could be slightly more pleasant when it comes to temperature, as the week should remain relatively warm with overnight minimums hovering around eight degrees.
Most days are forecast for a high of 13-15 degrees, while Wednesday could register the city's highest reading in more than a month at 16 degrees.
Cloud cover is likely to remain even when it's not raining, while winds could range from 15 to 40 kilometres an hour.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.