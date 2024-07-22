RSPCA closes labradoodles puppy farm under court settlement

RSPCA Tasmania has closed Tasmania's highest-profile puppy farm, Tasmanian Labradoodles, leaving 250 pups without a home.
Tasmanian Labradoodles and owners Paul Alan Bartlett, 66, and Elizabeth Bartlett, 67, of Epping Forest, were facing 70 counts of overbreeding dogs in the Launceston Magistrates Court but settled out of court in a landmark agreement.
Charges under the Animal Welfare (Dogs) Regulations 2016 were laid because Tasmanian Labradoodles failed to ensure that between April 5, 2021, and February 13, 2023, any bitch did not have less than two litters in any 18-month period.
One count brought by the RSPCA alleged that a bitch, Aggie, had a litter on August 27, 2020, and then another on February 9, 2021, and another litter on July 7, 2021.
The couple had appeared in court five times since May 2023.
The case has been adjourned indefinitely under the agreement but technically can be brought back to court by the RSPCA.
Tasmanian Labradoodle operations will close immediately and permanently, and dogs worth about $2 million will be surrendered.
RSPCA CEO Andrea Dawkins said the outcome was a historic win for animal welfare in Tasmania.
"We have been fighting to close Tasmania's largest puppy farm for around three years, and we've finally succeeded," Ms Dawkins said.
She said that the RSPCA Tasmania wanted puppy farms banned by the Tasmanian Government.
"Under the existing laws, the Tasmanian Labradoodle owners could have faced a maximum penalty of just $273,000, which is just a cost of doing business for a puppy farm with an estimated revenue of around $2 million," she said.
"The reality is that the laws have failed all of us.
"The existing law does nothing to deter this from happening and nothing to penalise when it does."
"The laws must change. We cannot let a situation like this happen ever again.
"Tasmania needs laws that ban puppy farms, and we need mandatory registration, standards and conduct for breeding established."
Ms Dawkins said the immediate problem for the RSPCA was urgent financial help to provide veterinary care, foster homes and ultimately, adoption for more than 250 Labradoodles currently at the property.
"Many of these dogs have never been in contact with humans; they will need so much care before they are ready to be part of a loving family with the life they so deserve," Ms Dawkins said.
"This is unprecedented, it is expensive, and the RSPCA needs your urgent help.
She said it was expected to cost at least $1,000 per dog for veterinary checks, vaccinations, behavioural assistance, food and temporary rehoming
She said costs could be higher if any of the dogs had serious conditions.
"This is an urgent call out to anyone who can donate to the RSPCA to help us give this critical care to hundreds of labradoodles. No matter how small the donation, every dollar counts," she said.
"We have set a goal to raise $300,000 to help us in providing the care, medical requirements and loving foster environments to set these labradoodles on their pathway to new homes.
"We will also need foster homes and, ultimately, adoptions for every one of the 250 dogs.
"We're asking Tasmanians to open their homes and hearts to these beautiful animals who deserve a second chance at a loving life.
"Despite their rough start, they have an invincible love of humans. They are friendly and loving, with a gentle temperament that makes them the most ideal family pet."
Ms Dawkins thanked the Department of Natural Resources for their assistance with the long-running matter.
"This support included the provision of two vets for a general health check of dogs several weeks ago."
Last year, the Bartlett's daughter, Lisa Bartlett, was banned by the Tasmanian Civil Administration Tribunal from breeding dogs at her home in Perth.
Labradoodles are a cross-breed between a Labrador Retriever and a Standard or Miniature Poodle and pups can sell for up to $4000 each.
The RSPCA has an adoption fee of $400.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.