Jobs on the line as emergency services asked to find $35m savings

Emergency services jobs could be on the line, as the government expects the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) to find $35 million in budget savings.
The austerity measures are part of the state government's attempt to generate a $300 million "efficiency dividend" across all departments, as forecast in the 2023-24 state budget.
DPFEM comprises Tasmania Police, the Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service, Forensic Science Service Tasmania and a business and executive services division.
A letter from department secretary Donna Adams, seen by ACM, states salaries make up the vast majority of the DPFEM budget and as such the likely candidate for cuts.
"There is no doubt that meeting the targets will mean change," the letter said.
"80 per cent of our agency's costs relate to employee salary costs, and we acknowledge this will need to be a primary focus in order to achieve savings.
"However, we will seek to minimise the impacts of change through the development of clear strategies and direct communication with our staff and unions."
Ms Adams said she expected "immediate constraint" on discretionary expenses, as DPFEM and the Treasury developed a strategy to find the $35 million.
She said the department would also investigate "efficiencies" that would provide new approaches to emergency services work and invited feedback from the rank and file.
The cuts to the DPFEM budget will take the form of $3.5 million in the 2024-25 financial year, $7.8 million in 2025-26 and $11.7 million across 2026-27 and 2027-28.
Existing departmental budget management arrangements including the agency executive group, budget oversight committee and vacancy management committee remain in place.
Labor's police, fire and emergency management spokeswoman Jen Butler said community safety would be put at risk if front line jobs were cut.
"Workers in many of these services are already stretched to the limit," Ms Butler said.
"The Premier and his government need to be upfront with Tasmanians about how many workers will have their jobs cut because of their upcoming budget disaster.
"The Premier also has a lot of questions to answer about how the safety of Tasmanians - who rely on the critical services provided by police, fire and emergency management personnel - will be affected as a result of these cuts."
Shadow Treasurer Josh Willie said the general public were being asked to bear the brunt of "the Liberals' budget mess".
"The Liberals have mismanaged the state's finances so catastrophically that they've been left with no choice but to make slashing cuts right across the budget," Mr Willie said.
"Why should Tasmanians be the ones to suffer because of the Liberals' bad financial management?"
