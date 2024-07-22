Overwhelming support as NTFAW superstars become VFL premiership players

Two Tasmanian footballers were centre stage as North Melbourne won their first VFLW premiership on Sunday.
Old Launcestonians' Jen Guy and Old Scotch's Georgia Nicholas completed their journey from the NTFAW to VFLW premiership players in the 10.8 (68) to 7.6 (48) win over Western Bulldogs.
"It was unreal, it's so exciting," Guy said.
"I had Mum and some friends come over, so I had a lot of support which was really special and it was great to have them be a part of the day."
Her support didn't stop there, with home club Old Launcestonians posting a video on social media, wishing their assistant coach all the best.
Receiving it on the morning of the grand final, it inspired a strong performance from the 27-year-old.
She collected 13 disposals as well as three tackles and marks, putting her touch on the game late with an eye-catching goal assist for teammate Nyakoat Dojiok's fourth major.
Streaming through the middle of the ground, Guy delivered a big left boot to the top of the goal-square, which Dojoik ran onto - putting the Roos up by 19 points in the last quarter.
It wasn't always smooth sailing, with scores all tied up at three-quarter-time despite North Melbourne's impressive start.
"We knew they were going to come back at us, we just had to reset and go back to what worked for us in the first quarter," Guy said.
"Everyone played a really selfless game, so it was great seeing the girls get on the scoreboard."
Fellow NTFAW product Nicholas featured in the goal-kickers, taking the lead to double figures in the final term.
Collecting nine disposals, four tackles and a mark for the day, the 24-year-old got through traffic to receive a handpass from Elisha King before finding the goals on the run.
Her selflessness was also on display earlier in the day, marking inside 50m before passing off to open teammate Audrey Rhodes, who missed but finished the game as the highest disposal-getter.
Both players were standouts in the NTFAW competition before heading to the mainland to further their craft.
Nicholas debuted for the Thistles in 2019, the side's first season, and eventually won the 2021 NTFAW best and fairest by one vote.
She split her time between North Melbourne and Old Scotch the following season, playing 12 and seven games respectively before playing for the Kangaroos full-time in 2023.
Guy's first foray at statewide sport in Tasmania came through netball, playing for the Northern Hawks.
She transitioned to football in 2019, initially playing for OLs in the NTFAW before stepping up to Launceston in the TSLW, where she played in their 2020 premiership.
Guy then stepped up again, playing for Collingwood in the VFLW, making the 2021 grand final before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Playing for both OLs and North Melbourne in 2022 and 2023, she suffered injuries to her knee and shoulder before putting together a dominant performance to be best-on-ground in the 2023 NTFAW grand final.
She then moved to Victoria to play for North Melbourne full-time and the rest, they say, is history.
