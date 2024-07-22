New wellness hub 'to make every Tasmanian's health journey a little easier'

An exciting addition to Launceston has been unveiled to the public.
St Lukes' wellness hub opened on Monday, July 22 and will offer the company's first dental practice, a children's playground and a Sweetbrew cafe.
The hub will also host an extensive program that promotes nutrition, movement and connection.
St Lukes chief executive officer Paul Lupo said the hub was designed with one thing in mind.
"This new wellness hub has been custom-built with one goal in mind - to make every Tasmanian's health journey a little easier," Mr Lupo said.
"It is a built manifestation of our vision to make Tasmania the healthiest island on the planet, where every member of the community can access a range of well-being initiatives and services."
Mr Lupo said the space intended to bring people together where they can learn how to improve their overall health.
"The space itself is a motivating force that brings people together to build connections, learn ways to improve their health and well-being, and feel supported to take action," he said.
The hub is located on the ground floor at 93 Cimitiere Street.
The remaining floors - apart from level four which is vacant - are occupied by businesses.
Director of Terroir and architect Scott Balmforth said the ground floor set the tone for a building that prioritised openness, health and wellbeing.
The tower is one of a few nationwide to be built mostly from timber and includes a Blackheart Sassafras feature ceiling, but still retains heritage features.
"The retention of the original heritage warehouses was important, keeping their authenticity and preserving layers of valuable history and character," Mr Balmforth said.
Project manager and St Lukes board member Martin Rees said an independent assessment by the University of New South Wales suggested the project used 55 per cent less carbon compared to a typical commercial building during its construction phase.
"We wanted this building to be nothing short of extraordinary: visually stunning, with world-leading sustainability credentials, and using Tasmanian materials and building local skills," Mr Rees said.
"The project was an investment both in the health of Tasmanians, the environment, and the local economy.
"This was really important for us as a not-for-profit, uniquely Tasmanian health insurer."
An open day will be held on Saturday, July 27, with community members welcome at a morning of free family fun from 9am-12pm.
