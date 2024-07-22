AEU questions longevity of government's plan to attract and retain teachers

In a bid to attract educators to the state's hard-to-staff schools, the government is offering a $3275 payment to teachers over 12 months - but the Australian Education Union (AEU) calls the program a short-term "band-aid".
President of the Australian Education Union David Genford said the incentive amount was beyond what is currently offered to isolated teachers in their first three years.
"We are concerned this could create problems for retaining teachers at isolated schools and take teachers out of schools that cannot afford to lose them," Mr Genford said
"It's a one-year band-aid for a problem we have been raising with this government for years."
Education Minister Jo Palmer said schools could find it difficult to attract and retain teachers for a "complex and diverse range of reasons," and the one-year pilot program aimed to assist these schools.
"We want teachers to know that we really value them coming and working in schools that are finding it difficult to attract and retain teachers," she said.
"We want to make sure our principals are not in a position where they're unable to do their job because they're trying to fill teaching positions."
Mr Genford said he hoped the education minister would have a "more positive" approach than the previous government and welcomed negotiations.
"The previous government took to negotiations that saw educators forced to stop work to get the government to listen," he said.
"We welcome negotiations that give educators the opportunity to improve the government's policy and provide real solutions to the teacher shortage crisis."
Ms Palmer said the government was in a position to formally negotiate with the AEU, and the program "should be up and running by term one of 2025".
