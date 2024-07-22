Launceston can be 'shining beacon' for Hobart in UTAS campus move: Mayor

Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the city could be a "shining beacon" for Hobart as the University of Tasmania (UTAS) continues to relocate its campus from Newnham to Inveresk.
Cr Garwood said the process, started as part of the Launceston City Deal, should be something "those in the South" looked to.
"The amazing thing about the relocation from the Newnham campus down here to the Inveresk Precinct with the University of Tasmania has been that real invigoration of the city," he said.
"More people, more opportunities, and not only that but world-leading and industry-leading opportunities to bring in sectors of people that would have been looking to other areas ... to think of Launceston and Tasmania as a real leader in education.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for people to come here to learn but also to invest and become a part of our community here."
Cr Garwood's comments came as the opposition got increasingly vocal in its support for the UTAS move from Sandy Bay to Hobart.
Opposition Leader Dean Winter said proposed legislation to prevent the university from disposing of land at Sandy Bay without parliamentary approval would effectively "freeze the University of Tasmania's assets".
He said preventing the university from moving its Hobart campus had statewide impacts.
"That is a shocking approach to public policy," Mr Winter said.
"It's a shocking approach to a university which has been so critical to the success of the state and will be even more critical as we need more stem more students learning stem, more nurses, more doctors.
"All of those people need to come to the University of Tasmania and that's why we need to back the university not attack them."
Mr Winter said moving the Sandy Bay campus would bring economic benefits, much like those anticipated in Launceston.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Alina Bain said the new campus in Launceston would be "terrific" for business, as it would bring thousands of staff and students to Northern Tasmania.
"We need people in our city," Ms Bain said.
"We expect to see greater numbers being attracted to this facility, and of course, they are the people who will be going to our coffee shops, buying morning tea, and listening to our radio stations.
"It's terrific for businesses here in the city, and more so, it provides a high level of optimism."
Announcing the University of Tasmania (Protection of Land) Bill, Clark MHA Madeleine Ogilvie said the state government "respected the right of the university to choose where it establishes its facilities".
Ms Ogilvie said the legislation was a reflection of the community's wishes, as the Sandy Bay campus was gifted to UTAS for educational purposes.
This is at odds with mooted plans for the site, which could include 2000 new homes.
In response to Mr Winter's comments, Liberal Lyons MHA Guy Barnett said the legislation was about ensuring the appropriate checks and balances were in place.
"There are no issues with the university making those decisions going forward," Mr Barnett said.
"It's checks and balances as it was outlined during the election campaign.
"Our position was very clear. The position of the opposition wasn't - it was clear as mud. Now they've turned and made a different position."
