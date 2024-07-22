The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston can be 'shining beacon' for Hobart in UTAS campus move: Mayor

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 22 2024 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Dean Winter, Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Alina Bain and Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood at the Shed - UTAS' new building at Inveresk. Picture by Craig George
Labor leader Dean Winter, Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Alina Bain and Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood at the Shed - UTAS' new building at Inveresk. Picture by Craig George

Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the city could be a "shining beacon" for Hobart as the University of Tasmania (UTAS) continues to relocate its campus from Newnham to Inveresk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.