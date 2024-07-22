'I'm so sorry': Geason's 'frantic' messages to woman after alleged abuse

Two days after allegedly assaulting her, Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason sent a series of messages to his fiance saying he was "sorry", professing his love for her and telling her that the couple could mend their relationship.
Testifying in his own defence at the Hobart Magistrates Court on Monday, Justice Geason described coming home in the afternoon of November 2 last year to discover his fiance had packed her belongings and left.
"I feared the worst, that she had gone," he told the court.
The woman, who can not be named for legal reasons, alleges that the judge assaulted her on the evening of October 31 last year.
Under questioning by his own defence counsel, Tom Percy KC, Justice Geason admitted that his messages became increasingly frantic over the course of the afternoon.
In them, he begged her not to involve a mutual friend.
"Please don't tell her about the argument. She'll want to break us up," one of his messages read.
"She will revel in my despair".
Other messages begged his partner to respond to him or professed his love.
One message read: "Please don't leave me," and "Give me a chance to prove my love".
In another, he wrote: "I'm such a f..kwit ... I so hope you understand, I'm so sad and sorry."
Justice Geason testified that he sent the messages apologising because he realised his actions on October 31 had been "immature".
"I was upset about the way things have gone, the way I handled the situation," he said.
"I felt my response for the way things had progressed, my immature response to the situation, I felt I could have handled it much better."
Justice Geason has pleaded not guilty to one count of common assault and one count of emotional abuse or intimidation.
Earlier in the trial, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, testified that Justice Geason became jealous after discovering messages on her phone from another man.
She told the court that he grabbed her by the arms, shook her, struck her in the chest up to eight times, and then pushed her back so forcefully that she hit her head on a mantlepiece.
Justice Geason denied this, saying the woman was highly intoxicated and unsteady on her feet.
He said she accidentally bumped her cheek on the mantlepiece and later stumbled, fell over and hit her head on the table.
In his testimony on Monday morning, Justice Geason denied striking his partner.
He said bruising to the woman's upper arms might have been caused when he helped her to her feet after she staggered and fell down.
He said the only contact he had made with her upper chest area had been when she approached him in his sitting chair after their argument.
She bent down to speak to him, and he held up an arm to indicate that he wanted space, making light contact, he said.
He denied causing any of the other bruises exhibited in photographs, including to her thighs, hips, and shins.
The case continues.
