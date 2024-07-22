Coaches pay tribute as experienced Cavs announce retirements

There were multiple surprise announcements following the epic Tasmanian Netball League grand final on Saturday.
Beginning with the celebration of Charlotte Walker, 18, and Paige O'Neill's, 17, selection for the Australian 21s squad, the arrival of two of Tasmania's brightest talents were later juxtaposed by the ending of three glittering careers.
Alongside Northern Hawks co-captain Tessa Coote's revelation, Cavaliers skipper Shelby Miller announced in front of the Silverdome crowd that experienced duo Keely Atkinson and Zoe Claridge would be retiring from the elite level.
Not only did it shock the fans, but co-coaches Katie O'Neill and Lou Carter were both unaware up until that point.
"It did come as a shock to both of us, it wasn't something that either of the girls had talked about," O'Neill admitted.
Playing as a goal-attack, Claridge ends her time in the green and black after a decorated career which included a stint with Tasmania's Super Netball affiliation with the Magpies.
"She's quick, she's very, very smart with the ball and that just comes from years of experience playing at the top level," O'Neill said.
While for Atkinson - a mid-courter who often plays in wing-defence - Carter praised the way the Western Australian was first able to adapt to her new surroundings when she arrived and then flourish alongside younger teammates.
"On the court, Keely backing up Paige (O'Neill), Lily (Case) and Matilda (Allen) back there has been great," Carter said.
"She has been able to give them support back there when it's got tough and she's extremely committed to her fitness, so on any given training day she's a great role-model in terms of work-ethic, and presenting herself each week to be in the best form she can be."
The veterans will leave a gaping hole which the Cavs hope can be filled by their two-time reigning premiers 19s side.
Mid-courter Asha Lowe and grand final MVP Sophie Brewer are two immediate options, with both having prior experience of opens netball.
Should they be given the call up, they would add to an increasingly promising list of talent at the Cavaliers, with Paige O'Neill proving herself to be one of the brightest talents in Australian netball.
The defender looked right up to the task as she defended five-time league MVP Ash Mawer, who praised her after the match.
Having also experienced training camps at the Australian Institute of Sport and at the Adelaide Thunderbirds, O'Neill and Carter explained just what makes her such a special talent.
"I really enjoy coaching her, she's really nonchalant about it and you don't have to put much in her head, she just goes and does it," Carter said.
"Her athleticism and all her skills are at a really high level at this age, which means [the national coaches] can grab hold of her and do so much more."
While mum Katie added: "She just has an amazing ability to read the ball.
"She has an amazing closing speed, she can look like she's not in a contest and then all of a sudden she flies across the court and she's in the contest.
"I think that's what makes her a really good player.
"Whilst she hugely respects some of the players that she plays on, it doesn't faze her on the court, she just gets out and does the job no matter who she's playing on."
