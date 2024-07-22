Tasmanian pathway 'heading in the right direction' after rep game losses

Despite three representative losses in two years for Tasmania's women, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
The announcement of the senior talent academy and more representative match-ups next year puts the state's pathway in the right direction, according to coach Deb Reynolds.
Speaking after the side's loss to Sydney/Canberra on Saturday, Reynolds believes the three games have shown the state's best need to be in a more consistent high-performance program.
"We showed glimpses that we have what it takes to play at this level but it's something that we can't maintain for a full length of a game," Reynolds said.
"We have quality footballers across the state that have been in all three games now, we've provided opportunity for many.
"I think with the pathways coming next year, the academy and the four or five rep games that will prepare ourselves for the VFL, I think we are heading in the right direction."
Tasmania first played Queensland at North Hobart Oval last year, going down by 19 points, before facing them again across Bass Strait last month.
They were defeated by 58 points in that clash before losing to Sydney/Canberra by 50.
Forty-three players have represented the state across those matches, with four - Olivia Smith, Maddison Dunn, Jenna Griffiths and Alice Robinson - playing in all three games.
Reynolds said that the 32-player squad involved this year are "so keen" for the updated pathway in 2025.
She believes that they will relish the opportunity to play at a higher standard more consistently but for now, it's their responsibility to take that high-performance mindset back to their local clubs.
"We want them to drive that standard so local football can actually improve," she said.
"In turn, that makes everyone better but they'll step up and have the opportunity next year with more rep games, being a part of an academy on a weekly/monthly basis to be able to drive their standard as well."
The NTFAW competition has been running since 2019 and was known as TWL North before that.
It was previously a level below the TSLW competition, which ran from 2017 to 2020 before disbanding - meaning Northern Tasmania's last remaining side, Launceston, joined the NTFAW.
The state has since implemented a three-region model, which will also be the men's pathway next season, with the Women's All-Star Series pitting the best from each region against each other.
The Tasmanian representative clashes began last year, with Reynolds having coached all three clashes - something she has enjoyed.
"It's been a wonderful opportunity for myself and the coaching staff that I've had," she said.
"Everyone's been in a learning environment and we've had support around us to do that.
"Any opportunity that female football has to take the next step, people are here and ready for it and it's just exciting times ahead."
Jodie Mather, Ash Smith and Richard Douglas have been her assistant coaches this year, alongside Cam Duffy on the bench.
She also praised the behind-the-scenes of Melissa Budgeon, Morgan Hughes, 'Bumbler' and physio Zac Young.
